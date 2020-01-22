First look at ‘Lumberjanes’ Free Comic Book Day issue



Everyone’s favorite cabin leader has a special surprise for her campers.

Lumberjanes Jo, April, Mal, Molly and Ripley aren’t quite sure what to make of the fact that Jen, of all people, is leading them on a late-night adventure.

But this exclusive first look at a comic from writer and artist polterink and letterer Aubrey Aiese shows that Jen has not in fact been replaced by a Changeling.

The story will be featured in Boom! Studios’ special Free Comic Book Day issue “Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer.” The stories in the FCBD special will see the Lumberjanes scouts at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types say farewell to the most magical summer of their lives.

The all-new comic is written and illustrated by a number of creators including polterink, Aiese, Dozerdraws, Maarta Laiho, Carolyn Nowak and Sarah Stern, as well as “Lumberjanes” co-creator and original series artist Brooklyn Allen.

Co-created by Allen, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis and Noelle Stevenson, the Eisner Award-winning “Lumberjanes” was launched in 2014 from the publisher’s Boom! Box imprint. The series also has earned a GLAAD Media Award.

“Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer” will be available at local comic book shops on May 2.

A preview of a comic by writer-illustrator polterink and letterer Aubrey Aiese for Boom! Studios’ “Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer.” (polterink / Boom! Studios)

A preview of “Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer.” (polterink / Boom! Studios)

A preview of “Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer.” (polterink / Boom! Studios)

A preview of “Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer.” (polterink / Boom! Studios)