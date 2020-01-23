What’s on TV Friday, Jan. 24: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

SERIES

Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is still a danger, while Macy and Harry (Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) grows concerned when Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is invited to join an elite scout troop. Also, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns that her Carnegie Mellon interview is scheduled with a famous alumnus and Broadway star (Ian Gomez). Diedrich Bader and Daniel DiMaggio also star in this new episode with guest star Tenzing Norgay Trainor. 8 p.m. ABC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Jeff (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and a reluctant Adam (Sam Underwood) to help Anders (Alan Dale) find his missing daughter (Maddison Brown). Also, Cristal and Alexis (Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix) have one of their epic catfights. Grant Show also stars in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series tells the story of Christopher Smith, an Orange County businessman who abruptly vanished in 2010. Email messages supposedly from him continued to arrive in the inboxes of his friends and family for months afterward, assuring them he was safe and traveling the world, but he had been killed by his business partner, who crafted an elaborate hoax to hide the crime. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits a BBQ place in Kansas City, Mo., that serves pork belly burnt ends. He also stops for Tex-Mex in Dallas and samples the fare at a sub shop in Washington, D.C., in this new episode of the traveling food show. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump The proceedings will be covered as breaking news on CNN, MSNBC and other broadcast and cable channels. Gavel-to-gavel coverage is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on CSPAN2.

MTV Presents: A 2020 Grammy Celebration This new special highlights the awards to be handed out Sunday at the annual event. Featured are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and others. 9 p.m. MTV

MOVIES

Farewell, My Lovely Robert Mitchum stars as private eye Philip Marlowe in this 1975 adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s 1940 novel. Charlotte Rampling, John Ireland, Sylvia Miles and Harry Dean Stanton also star. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alicia Keys. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rodrigo & Gabriela perform. New movies: Nikki Novak, Fandango. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Memorable moments from 2019. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tim Robbins; Susie Essman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Five signs a sick person should stay home; a sick-day food; Lou Diamond Phillips (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Young M.A performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Vivica A. Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Apryl Michelle Brown discusses receiving a black-market silicone injection and nearly dying. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A new study suggests hair products affect one’s health; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Garth Brooks performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her fiancé has anger issues and is an alcoholic; he says he is bored. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Ferrell (“Downhill”); Selena Gomez (“Rare”); guest host Jennifer Aniston. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real India.Arie (“Steady Love”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman’s medical quest to find out why she keeps “getting uglier” every year. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Senate impeachment trial of President Trump: Kimberly Atkins, WBUR; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Megyn Kelly; Ingrid Newkirk, PETA; Erick Erickson; Alex Wagner (“The Circus”); former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; journalist Guy Raz; comic Carmen Lynch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Al Pacino; Florence Pugh; Nicky Jam; Daddy Yankee. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys guest hosts; Billie Eilish; Ali Wong. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Larry David; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Singer-songwriter John Legend. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Figure Skating U.S. Figure Skating Championships, 2 p.m. NBCSP and 8 p.m. NBC

College Basketball Wisconsin visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 5 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

2020 Australian Open Tennis Third Round: 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2