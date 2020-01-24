What’s on TV Saturday, Jan. 25: ‘Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer’ on Lifetime

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episodes introduces what they consider to be the best new restaurants in Los Angeles. Holmes also tries chicken pot pie at the Attic. 8 p.m. CW

Flirty Dancing Finalists Alex, Navi, Khairi and Ashlee perform choreographed dances in the season finale of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Saturday Night Live Adam Driver hosts with musical guest Halsey. 8:29 p.m. NBC

Seven Worlds, One Planet In the new episode “North America,” lynx prowl the Yukon for snowshoe hares during the winter. In summer, fish in Tennessee build spectacular underwater pyramids, fireflies light up the forest nights and polar bears leap from rocks. 9 p.m. AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Coverage starts at 10 a.m. on CSPAN2.

MOVIES

The Curse of La Llorona Michael Chaves made his directorial debut with this creepy 2019 thriller that casts Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) as a Los Angeles social services case worker in 1973 who makes a desperate attempt to save her young children from a malevolent supernatural entity who is trying to steal them away. Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer When his pregnant wife (Ashley Williams), and their two young daughters go missing in 2018 in Colorado, husband and father Chris Watts (Sean Kleier) makes a tearful appeal to TV viewers for their safe return. But an investigator (Brooke Smith) ferrets out the truth from a web of lies in this harrowing 2020 docudrama. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Lifetime. The followup documentary special “Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy” airs at 10.

Hearts of Winter Jill Wagner stars as an interior designer and local celebrity in her Colorado hometown who brings new life to the house of a widower (Victor Webster) and his daughter (Lauren McNamara) in this new romance. Rukiya Bernard also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Cristela Alonzo (“Music to My Years”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Children’s musician Raffi. Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil. Huey Lewis. DJ Khaled. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose). Impeachment: Robert Ray, President Trump’s impeachment defense team. Attorney George Conway. Panel: Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) Mia Love; Wajahat Ali; David Urban. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS From Paris. The global view of Donald Trump’s impeachment; Trump’s Middle East peace proposal; coronavirus: Author Martin Indyk (“Innocent Abroad: An Intimate Account of American Peace Diplomacy in the Middle East”); Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Kishore Mahbuhbani (“Has China Won?: The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy”). Reaction in Iraq following the killing of Iran’s top general: President Barham Salih, Iraq. Unrest in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong. (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). President Donald Trump (encore); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). Polling: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Kelsey Snell, NPR; David Nakamura, the Washington Post, Phillip Rucker, the Washington Post; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Lanhee Chen; Mark Leibovich; Amy Walter; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Alan Dershowitz, President Trump’s legal team. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone”). Iowa caucuses: Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register; Dave Price, WHO-TV. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jennifer Griffin; Jane Harman. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the impeachment trial: Oliver Darcy; John Avlon. Behind the scenes in the Senate chamber: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Melanie Zanona, Politico. Public readtion to impeachment outside Wash. D.C.: Salena Zito, the Washington Examiner; Lyz Lenz, Cedar Rapids Gazette. American journalist charged with cybercrimes in Brazil: Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Stephanie Grisham, White House Press Secretary; Mollie Hemingway; Mo Elleithee; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Town Hall With Pete Buttigieg Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., participates in a discussion of issues with voters in Des Moines, Iowa. Moderated by Chris Wallace. (N) 4 p.m. Fox News

SPORTS

College Basketball Missouri visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Miami visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Michigan, 9 a.m. FS1; VCU visits La Salle, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Villanova visits Providence, 10 a.m. CBS; LSU visits Texas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Mississippi State visits Oklahoma, 11 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Clemson visits Louisville, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; NC State visits Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Kentucky visits Texas Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Alabama, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Florida, 5 p.m. ESPN; Washington visits Colorado, 6 p.m. FS1

PGA Tour Golf Farmers Insurance Open, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Figure Skating U.S. Championships, 11:30 a.m. NBC; 5 p.m. NBCSP

College Football 2020 Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m. NFL

2020 NHL All-Star Game Captains David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Kris Letang and their teams in 3-on-3 games. 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

2020 Australian Open Tennis Round of 16, 6 and midnight ESPN2

X Games Aspen 2020, 7 p.m. ESPN

