Celebrities mourn the late Kobe Bryant

The tragic news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday sent shockwaves over social media.

Staples Center, the home court of the Los Angeles Lakers, is already awash with fans hoping to pay their respects to the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one-regular season MVP over the course of 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the following statement: “Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”

After his basketball career, Bryant became an entrepreneur in the world of media and entertainment and won an Academy Award for the animated film “Dear Basketball.”

A bevy of sports stars and celebrities also mourned the fallen star and took to social media to pay their respects:

In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 26, 2020

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. — Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Shocked. Husband, Father, Strategist, Philosopher-Poet, Warrior-Athlete, Filmmaker...your focus is magnetic, Kobe. My love goes out to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/MpKlVdjKV8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

heart broken. chest tight. chills. childhood hero. inspiration on so many levels. if you know me, you know. i modeled my music career after watching you master your basketball craft & for that i’m forever in debt. thank you. RIP Kobe Bryant #8 #24 — black (@6LACK) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it 💔 https://t.co/Z7O7oE04oc — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

When you take a shot at anything in life, knowing no one believes you can hit it, but you're sure of yourself, you throw it up there and say, "Kobe!" This news today.. it's heart crushing.. to the Bryant family & those killed I send love. #RIPKOBE — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 26, 2020

Same. This is just...💔#RIPKobeBryant

I’m telling y’all life is short and it is NOT about what we think it is.

Get right. Do right. Be right.

Love folks.



Love is it.

Love is all we’ve got.

Our love is all that will remain when we’re gone.



Especially when we’re gone too soon. https://t.co/5Imz4rbfXX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

My Heart is broken...RIP Kobe. God Bless his family! — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant . . . my heart is broken . . my mind blown but I am surrounding his wife and daughters in fervent prayer. Lifting you my brother. Holding your family tightly. RIP pic.twitter.com/li4KGd8NdT — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) January 26, 2020

Tyson Chandler in tears hearing about Kobe 😢pic.twitter.com/WTuYvF2e6p — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) January 26, 2020

Amar'e Stoudemire was in a game in the Israeli league when he heard the news about Kobe Bryant's death. He was in tears. pic.twitter.com/Y86doQw9UL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020