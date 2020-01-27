Will Ferrell has a great timeshare for you and more with ‘Downhill’

Do you have interest in a home in Park City, Utah? Well, talk to Will Ferrell.

Ferrell and costars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods and Zoë Chao along with codirectors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash of the film “Downhill” stopped by the L.A. Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to go through the ABCs of their film.

You learn that, during production on the Searchlight dark comedy, Ferrell would never stop talking on set, even though he claims he never spoke. Rash is surprisingly quick at coming up with answers, and Louis-Dreyfus can’t stop laughing at most things.

Meanwhile, Woods is a publicist’s dream and was much appreciated by his compadres in the video and the crew watching behind the cameras.