What’s on TV Tuesday, Jan. 28: ‘Miracle Workers’ on TBS

SERIES

NCIS After Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the intensive care unit. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Resident Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang) leaves Cain (Morris Chestnut) out of an important decision regarding Conrad (Matt Czuchry) in a new episode of the medical drama. Also, Irving and Devon (guest star Tasso Feldman, Manish Dayal) suspect that three patients displaying different symptoms may have the same condition. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Sigourney Weaver (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and Amy Ryan (“The Office”) try to sort through their complicated family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess Rio (Lake Bell) can’t afford to go to Iceland for her best friend’s wedding, so the entire event is moved to the farm in this new episode of the rural comedy. Dax Shepard, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Arrow “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye,” a behind the scenes special, introduces the final episode of the long-running superhero series. Former cast Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity Smoak for the series finale. Stephen Amell and David Ramsey star. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

American Experience Filmmaker John Maggio’s new documentary “The Poison Squad” tells the story of a government chemist who took on powerful food manufacturers and their allies in the federal government to call attention to the vast numbers of untested and often deadly chemicals that were polluting the American food supply at the close of the 19th century. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Austin City Limits Nashville rockers Cage the Elephant perform, then New Orleans jazz/soul group Tank and the Bangas take the stage in this new episode. 9 p.m. KVCR

The Biggest Loser A dozen contestants who have struggled with their weight for most of their lives submit to a series of tough mental, physical and emotional challenges in this reboot of the unscripted weight loss series. Erica Lugo — who used to be twice her current weight — and Steve Cook are the trainers. Bob Harper is the host. 9 p.m. USA

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) worries that Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) can’t fend for themselves in most circumstances. Also, Junior (Marcus Scribner) stumbles into a sensitive situation at work when he befriends Josh (Jeff Meacham) in pursuit of getting a positive peer review. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Emergence Jo and Brooks (Allison Tolman, guest star Enver Gjokaj) are in danger and Piper (Alexa Swinton) is trying to help them as the first season of this science fiction thriller concludes. Rowena King and Currie Graham guest star with series regulars Owain Yeoman and Donald Faison. 10 p.m. ABC

Miracle Workers In the dark ages, Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) tries to live up to his father’s expectations as this quirky comedy returns for a new season. First season cast members Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope are also back in new roles. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Full coverage is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on CSPAN2

Town Halls Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer each participate in interactive events with voters in Iowa. 7 and 8 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Joe Mantegna; T.D. Jakes, the Potters House Church. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Super Bowl entertaining. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Blake Lively; Antonio Banderas; George Duran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joseph Rev Run Simmons and Justine Simmons; Angella Henry, Michelle Kenney, and Alissa Findley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Robert Irvine (“Restaurant: Impossible”); Lilliana Vazquez, Victor Cruz (“Pop of the Morning”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Preston Konrad. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Another college admissions scandal; Soledad O’Brien (“Hungry to Learn”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Alba; Kelsea Ballerini. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A mother quit acting as a parent, leaving her daughter to raise her destructive, violent young brothers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen interviews Justin Bieber. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Miles Brown (“black-ish”) gives advice. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Real Amara La Negra (“Love & Hip Hop: Miami”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Real Time With Bill Maher Journalist Megyn Kelly; PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk; podcast host Erick Erickson. 6:45 p.m. HBO

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ilana Glazer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Bloomberg; Deepak Chopra; Rapsody; PJ Morton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Antonio Banderas; Jay Hernandez; Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Ben Schwartz; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cynthia Erivo; Ashton Kutcher; BTS talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lester Holt; William Jackson Harper; Kevin Smith; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Russell Peters; Michael Ealy. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Villanova visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Mississippi State visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Syracuse visits Clemson, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Pittsburgh visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT

2020 Australian Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Men’s Quarterfinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

