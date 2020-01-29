Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Are you a California artist or arts organization impacted by AB5?

Celebration Theatre’s ‘The Boy From Oz’
Andrew Bongiorno as Peter Allen, center, and the cast of Celebration Theatre’s “The Boy From Oz.”
(Casey Kringlen)
By Makeda Easter Staff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
12:25 PM
What does it mean to be a “fine artist”? That’s the question vexing California’s actors, singers, dancers and musicians as they begin to grapple with the state’s new gig-economy law, which went into effect Jan. 1.

AB5, the state’s new gig economy law, is intended to protect workers. But small theater, opera and dance companies worry it could ruin them.

The ambiguous language in the law — specifically the definition of “fine artist,” or lack thereof — has left the performing arts community in a state of fear and confusion. Some have already postponed productions or had difficult conversations about cutting programs.

Are you a California artist or arts organization affected by AB5? We’d like to hear from you.

Makeda Easter
Makeda Easter is an arts reporter. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 2016 and received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.
