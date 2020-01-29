Are you a California artist or arts organization impacted by AB5?

What does it mean to be a “fine artist”? That’s the question vexing California’s actors, singers, dancers and musicians as they begin to grapple with the state’s new gig-economy law, which went into effect Jan. 1.

The ambiguous language in the law — specifically the definition of “fine artist,” or lack thereof — has left the performing arts community in a state of fear and confusion. Some have already postponed productions or had difficult conversations about cutting programs.

