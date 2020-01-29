What’s on TV Thursday, Jan. 30: ‘Outmatched’ on Fox

SERIES

Young Sheldon George Sr. and George Jr. (Lance Barber, Montana Jordan) go camping with Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) new boyfriend (Craig T. Nelson), but things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend (Wallace Shawn) tags along. Also, Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) invent a game in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Sandra and Jerry (Kaliko Kauahi, Chris Grace) are getting married. Between Jonah (Ben Feldman) trying to help the caterers and Dina’s (Lauren Ash) obsession with security, it’s up to Amy (America Ferrera) to make sure the bride’s big day isn’t ruined in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Also, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think. 8 p.m. CW

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed and Bonnie’s (Hector Elizondo, Susan Sullivan) wedding day. Tim Allen also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is forced to consider a relationship dilemma when Nomi (Emily Arlook) challenges her to try being friends with Luca (Luka Sabbat), even though they’ve ended their romance, in this new episode. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

The Good Place This comedy set in the afterlife ends its four-season run with a 90-minute finale, which includes a post-show special hosted by Seth Meyers. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Outmatched Kay and Mike (Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs) give the kids “the talk” in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Nicholas’ (Josh Thomas) losing streak continues when he invites Genevieve (Maeve Press) to join him and Alex (Adam Faison) for a night out. Kayla Cromer also stars. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to redo his will, a process that forces him to consider who should get custody of his kids if something happens to him. Meanwhile, Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) urges Ben (Omar Miller) to undergo a procedure after a pregnancy scare. Michaela Watkins and Rob Corddry also star with guest star Cindy Drummond. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads a rescue team after learning that Alaric, Josie and Lizzie (Matt Davis, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd) are in trouble, while Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), hoping to prove that he can be useful, stays behind to keep an eye on the latest entity in town in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. CW

Project Runway The designers face a one-day challenge using sexy, sheer fabrics in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) feels a sharp pang of regret when she runs into a closeted singer who once asked her for help coming out in this new episode. Also, Jane (Katie Stevens) has her first mammogram, and falls into an anxiety spiral while awaiting the results. Dan Jeannotte, Meghann Fahy and Sam Page also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Evil David, Kristen and Ben (Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi) try to figure out whether an expectant mother is possessed when she claims one of the twins she is carrying is evil in the season finale of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Full coverage starts at 10 a.m. on CSPAN2

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Love Letter to Making Movies Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and the filmmakers showcase the artistry that went into creating Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” 7 p.m. CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Director Matthew A. Cherry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Video game addiction. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Director Taika Waititi; Tory Johnson; chef Richard Blais; Wayne Brady. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Songwriter Diane Warren. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jameela Jamil; author Tommy Davidson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Brian Balthazar; K. Michelle performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Billy Porter. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jonathan Hernandez discusses “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” a documentary series about his brother; the Heidi Broussard case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917"); Annie Murphy performs; Emerald Belles perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Children’s mother and great-grandparents are arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Meghan Trainor (“Treat Myself”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors An all-animal-product diet; knock-off car seats; snacks to boost fiber intake. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon JJ Watt; Louis Tomlinson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Michael Stipe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Renee Zellweger; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Antonio Banderas; Rob Lowe; Kesha performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Max Greenfield; Taika Waititi; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Madelaine Petsch; Mena Massoud. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Louisville visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Clemson, 4 p.m. FS Prime

Women’s College Gymnastics Michigan visits Nebraska, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the New Jersey Devils, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. TNT; the Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Utah Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT

