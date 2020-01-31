Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet West’s ‘Giselle’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents recreations of classic dance routines by the movie legend, set to songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Johnny Mercer. Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Dance at the Odyssey 2020 L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off its 15th season with four world premieres. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Giselle Ballet West presents the classic supernatural dance fable about a young woman who has her heart broken by a nobleman. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Dance at the Odyssey 2020 World premiere of “Pastoral,” choreographer Victoria Marks’ new reimagining of the Copland classic “Appalachian Spring.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Sean Dorsey Dance The company performs the transgender choreographer’s latest modern dance work, “Boys in Trouble.” Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. usc.edu

Viver Brasil: Celebrating Samba Family-friendly exploration of Afro-Brazilian dance and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m. $5. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

