Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet West’s ‘Giselle’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:
Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents recreations of classic dance routines by the movie legend, set to songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Johnny Mercer. Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off its 15th season with four world premieres. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Giselle Ballet West presents the classic supernatural dance fable about a young woman who has her heart broken by a nobleman. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org
-
New museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography, plus the LA Art Show and the Autry’s Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale
-
Classical music events in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the LA Phil’s celebration of the music of Weimar-era Germany and the return of the Laguna Beach Music Festival
-
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the drama “Never Not Once” at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre and the musical “Fun Home” at Chance Theater in Anaheim
-
What to do in L.A.: This week’s book events include talks with Attica Locke, Charles Yu, Candacy Taylor and Amber Tamblyn
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 World premiere of “Pastoral,” choreographer Victoria Marks’ new reimagining of the Copland classic “Appalachian Spring.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Sean Dorsey Dance The company performs the transgender choreographer’s latest modern dance work, “Boys in Trouble.” Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. usc.edu
Viver Brasil: Celebrating Samba Family-friendly exploration of Afro-Brazilian dance and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m. $5. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org