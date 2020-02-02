Movies opening in L.A. this week: Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey’ and more

Feb. 7

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

The Joker’s now ex-girlfriend teams with a crew of female superheroes to save a young girl from a twisted villain. With Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina, Ali Wong. Written by Christina Hodson. Directed by Cathy Yan. (1:49) R.

Come to Daddy

A 30-something man finds horrors when he visits a remote cabin to try to reconnect with his long-estranged father. With Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan. Written by Toby Harvard; from an idea by Ant Timpson. Directed by Timpson. (1:33) R.

Earth

Documentary about the extreme ways in which humankind has reshaped the topography of our planet. Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter. In English, German, Hungarian, Italian, and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.

Horse Girl

A socially awkward craft-store employee’s dark dreams begin to take over her waking life. With Alison Brie, Robin Tunney, Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser. Written by Brie, Jeff Baena. Directed by Baena. (1:44) NR.

Incitement

Fact-based drama follows the path of the Israeli law student and religious extremist who assassinated Israel’s prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. With Yehuda Nahari Halevi. Written by Yair Hizmi, Ron Leshem, Yaron Zilberman. Directed by Zilberman. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (2:03) NR.

Jiang Ziya

A supernatural warrior does battle with a demon in this computer-animated fantasy tale. Directed by Teng Cheng, Li Wei. In Chinese with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.

José

A gay Guatemalan teen who lives with his mother embarks on a new romantic relationship. With Enrique Salanic, Manolo Herrera. Written by George F. Roberson, Li Cheng. Directed by Li Cheng. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.

The Lodge

Horrors await a woman and her fiancé’s two children when they become trapped by a snowstorm. With Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz, Sergio Casci. Directed by Fiala, Franz. (1:48) R.

Turtle Odyssey 3D

IMAX documentary follows an Australian green sea turtle on her migratory journey. Narrated by Russell Crowe. Directed by Caspar Mazzotti, Paul Phelan. (0:45) NR.

Waiting for Anya

A young shepherd and a reclusive widow in rural France help smuggle Jewish children into Spain during WWII. With Noah Schnapp, Anjelica Huston, Jean Reno. Written by Ben Cookson, Toby Torlesse; based on a novel by Michael Morpurgo. Directed by Cookson. (1:49) NR.

