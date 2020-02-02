Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling’ and more

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson
A photo of Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson is among the images on display in “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City.
(Justin Bishop)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Jan. 31, 2020
2:52 PM
Share

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

Openings

Paul McCarthy: Head Space, Drawings 1963-2019 First comprehensive U.S. survey of drawings and works on paper by the L.A.-based artist (starts Sun.; ends May 10). Also on display: “Hammer Projects: Ja’Tovia Gary” featuring the film “The Giverny Suite” exploring the bodily autonomy of black women (starts Sun.; ends May 17). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

LA Art Show This contemporary art showcase returns for a 25th year. Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A. Starts Wed.; ends next Sun. General admission, $40; patrons, $300. laartshow.com

Catalina Paintings: Night and Day Plein air paintings by contemporary artists. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Starts Fri.; ends June 7. $15, $17; 15 and under, free with adult admission. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Advertisement

Collective Constellation: Selections from The Eileen Harris Norton Collection Art + Practice and the Hammer Museum co-present this exhibition focusing on contemporary women artists of color. Art + Practice, 3401 W. 43rd Pl., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 1. Closed Sun. Free. artandpractice.org

Things to do

Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale Annual exhibition/fundraiser showcases paintings and sculptures by nationally recognized artists. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sat.; ends March 22. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free; opening day only, $95 and up. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Photographic portraits and multimedia installations survey four decades of showbiz glitz and glamour. Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. Starts Sat.; ends July 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 403-3000. annenbergphotospace.org

Advertisement

Where the Truth Lies: The Art of Qiu Ying Survey of Ming dynasty-era paintings by the enigmatic and influential 16th century Chinese artist. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoArtsMuseums & Art
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement