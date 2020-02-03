What’s on TV Tuesday, Feb. 4: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ on the CW

SERIES

The Flash After the Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’ (Candice Patton) life is threatened, but she refuses to hide from her attackers and sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Grant Gustin also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Ramsay and his crew take on a struggling seafood restaurant in Manassas, Va., in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The new episode “Science Pioneers” traces the family histories of Nobel Prize winner Harold Varmus, physician-geneticist Francis Collins and physicist Shirley Ann Jackson. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski), who enjoys the company of the era’s Hollywood elite. Sara, Ray and Constantine (Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Matt Ryan) devise an elaborate plan to capture him in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs for the full hour. 9 p.m. KVCR

Project Blue Book When a soldier is seemingly abducted by a flying saucer at Area 51 in the remote Nevada desert, Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) investigate, but they soon learn there are many reasons for the notorious military base to keep its secrets. 10:03 p.m. History

Miracle Workers Alexandra (Geraldine Viswanathan) lands an impressive new job. Also, Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) loses one of his favorite ducks in this new episode of the re-imagined comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The State of the Union Address President Trump addresses the nation at 6 p.m., followed by the Democratic response. The event will be covered as breaking news, with commentary and analysis on cable and broadcast outlets.



MOVIES

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story John C. Reilly (“Chicago”) stars in this amusing celebrity biography satire as an unlikely music legend who indulges in every vice and cliché ever associated with that genre. Jenna Fischer (“The Office”), Tim Meadows and some actual music icons (notably, the Temptations) are featured. 7:15 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Edie Falco. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jessica Simpson; Andy Samberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jim Carrey; Margot Robbie; Rosie Perez; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Jurnee Smollett-Bell; Peter Weber. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Erica Lugo (“The Biggest Loser”); Noah Bush (NFL’s “Next 100” commercial); Paul Rodriguez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Edie Falco (“Tommy”); Peter Weber (“The Bachelor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Margot Robbie; Rosie Perez; Mary Elizabeth Winstead. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); Kardea Brown (“Delicious Miss Brown”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rob Corddry. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The cast of “Cheer.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A prison guard says child-killer Susan Smith seduced him and ruined his life; John Walsh interview. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Michelle Monaghan; Deon Cole. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman confronts her family about her drug addiction. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Downhill”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real John Salley (“Kobe Bryant: His Life, Friendship and Legacy”); Tiffany “New York” Pollard. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Placebo surgeries; unnecessary heart procedures; preventable psych-ward deaths; boxer Mia St. John. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Nightline 10 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Margaret Hoover. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan JB Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Margot Robbie; Jeff Probst; Mura Masa and slowthai perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Al Franken; Paul Reubens; Big Thief performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Ilan Rubin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh D’Arcy Carden; Ali Kolbert. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Duke visits Boston College, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Air Force visits Nevada, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.