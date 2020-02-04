What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 5: ‘Lego Masters’ on Fox

SERIES

Chicago Med After two brothers in critical condition are rushed to the hospital by their parents, Dr. Choi, April and Dr. Charles (Brian Tee, Yaya DaCosta and Oliver Platt) must figure out what happened in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie (K.J. Apa) is concerned for Frank (Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Also, Betty and Alice’s (Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick) investigation leads them on a collision course with their prime suspect. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor In Santiago, Chile, one woman reveals to Peter that she has never been in love. Also, Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

NOVA Renowned paleontologist Kirk Johnson is host of the new two-hour presentation “Polar Extremes,” which examines historical warming and cooling patterns in the Arctic and Antarctic over the last 650 million years in an effort to find clues as to how global warming will affect the immediate future of the regions. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Expedition Unknown Explorer and host Josh Gates returns for new adventures in a season premiere that takes him to the battlefields of D-day and the beaches at Normandy, where he works with investigators who are making history-changing discoveries about that “longest day.” New finds include an unexploded bomb in the waters off Normandy and a previously unseen complex of German bunkers. 8 p.m. Discovery

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is stuck in an alternate reality in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Lego Masters Will Arnett hosts this new unscripted competition where two-person teams take on creative challenges. In the premiere, each team must create one section of a miniature theme park; when the sections are combined, they create a theme-park world. 9 p.m. Fox

Summer House The unscripted vacation-home sharing series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Party of Five In the aftermath of baby Rafa’s ER visit, Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) realizes that he is overwhelmed by his family responsibilities and that he needs help. Also, Beto (Niko Guardado) falls short when he tries to impress Ella (Audrey Gerthoffer), and Lucia (Emily Tosta) draws inspiration from an immigration activist. Val (Elle Paris Legaspi) enrolls in a dance class. 9 p.m. Freeform

Chicago P.D. After a distressing 911 call, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) enlists the team’s help to track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring. Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer and Patrick John Flueger also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover as a potential buyer to help Det. Hoffman and Grey (Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson) with the next phase of their drug case in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall This new episode takes a team into the largest unexplored cave network on Earth, below the jungles of Mexico, pushing farther and deeper than anyone has gone before. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Vikings Ivar and Igor (Alex Høgh Andersen, Oran Glynn O’Donovan) join the force that’s departing Kiev to invade Scandinavia, even though both are plotting against Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), in the midseason finale. Peter Franzén, Alexander Ludwig also star 10 p.m. History

68 Whiskey Roback (Sam Keeley) scrambles to keep a promise, and Holloway (Beth Riesgraf) plans to help Qasem’s (Omar Maskati) village in this new episode of the service comedy . 10 p.m. Paramount

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora takes a job at a real estate office and becomes a hyper-competent assistant with a little help from Adderall in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Presidential Town Halls Four Democratic presidential candidates face New Hampshire voters in four hour-long open format discussions on CNN. Former Vice President Joe Biden, 5 p.m.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 6 p.m.; Andrew Yang, 7 p.m.; Tom Steyer, 8 p.m.

Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players The unscripted series’ 40th season, which launches next Wednesday, and this new special mark the 20th anniversary of the “Survivor” premiere in 2000. Fan favorites from previous editions, who make up the roster of 40 contestants, are introduced; they’ll be playing for $2 million, which producers claim is the biggest jackpot in reality TV history. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Parts You Lose Director Christopher Cantwell’s character-driven 2019 thriller about an injured criminal (Aaron Paul) trying to lay low from authorities is told primarily from the perspective of a young hearing-impaired boy (Danny Murphy) who befriends the fugitive. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Scoot McNairy, Darcy Fehr, Stefania Wiens and Charlee Park costar. 7:15 p.m. Showtime

The Wind Caitlin Gerard (“American Crime”) stars as an emotionally unstable woman who settles with her husband (Ashley Zukerman) in a remote part of New Mexico in the late 1800s. She begins to sense a sinister presence, and when a newlywed couple (Julia Goldani Telles, Dylan McTee) arrives, her fears are amplified, setting a shocking chain of events into motion in this 2018 horror film. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Black History Month. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kim Kardashian West; Ewan McGregor; Meghan Trainor performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Will Arnett (“Lego Masters”); Dave Karger and Alicia Malone (“31 Days of Oscar”); Amanda Salas; Cori Murray, Essence magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Probst (“Survivor”); Lana Condor (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Alec Baldwin; author Jessica Simpson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rev Run and Justine Simmons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tia Mowry (“Family Reunion”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: news from China; an American quarantined after evacuating Wuhan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Alexander Ludwig; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil After faking 10 pregnancies, a woman convinced her family she was telling the truth. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Angela Simmons (“Growing Up Hip Hop”); Steven Weber (“Indebted”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A near-death experience; a felon with a foot fetish; a snack to cut cholesterol. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nikole Hannah-Jones, the 1619 Project. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Diego Luna. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Claire Danes; Lana Condor; Lil Wayne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Carrey; Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Tika Sumpter; Russ performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Harry Styles guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Kendall Jenner. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ewan McGregor; Rob McElhenney; Erin Jackson; Ilan Rubin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Villanova visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa State visits West Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Providence, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Seton Hall visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Louisville, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.