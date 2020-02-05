Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Kirk Douglas will always be an icon.’ Hollywood remembers one of its giants

Kirk Douglas in a promotional photo for the 1949 film “Champion.”
Kirk Douglas in a promotional photo for the 1949 film “Champion.”
(Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Feb. 5, 2020
6:36 PM
As news of Kirk Douglas’ death spread Wednesday, social media lighted up with tributes to the beloved actor and producer, who received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the 1949 drama “Champion.”

“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” filmmaker Steven Spielberg wrote in a statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Douglas was also known for launching his own production company and helping to end the Hollywood blacklist.

“Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.”

Here’s a sampling of other salutes.

View this post on Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
