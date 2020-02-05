‘Kirk Douglas will always be an icon.’ Hollywood remembers one of its giants

As news of Kirk Douglas’ death spread Wednesday, social media lighted up with tributes to the beloved actor and producer, who received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the 1949 drama “Champion.”

“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” filmmaker Steven Spielberg wrote in a statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Douglas was also known for launching his own production company and helping to end the Hollywood blacklist.

“Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.”

Here’s a sampling of other salutes.

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Screen icon and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, has died at 103. The actor and producer had 75 films to his name, including the seminal Spartacus, and numerous awards. We remember him today for his priceless contribution to film and the film industry. pic.twitter.com/uCIDB2G4Wv — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) February 5, 2020

Today, we’re all Spartacus. RIP Mr Douglas

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 https://t.co/eaXxESYwXm — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) February 5, 2020