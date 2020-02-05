Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Read Michael Douglas’ tender tribute to father Kirk Douglas: ‘I am so proud to be your son’

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas has died at age 103.
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Feb. 5, 2020
4:57 PM
Share

Actor Kirk Douglas was an Oscar winner, a maverick independent producer and one of the last icons of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

But to actor Michael Douglas and his brothers, he was “simply Dad.”

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” Douglas said in a statement Wednesday announcing his father’s death at age 103.

Movies
Indomitable Kirk Douglas was ‘the ragman’s son’ till the very end
Kirk Douglas
Movies
Indomitable Kirk Douglas was ‘the ragman’s son’ till the very end
Golden Age actor Kirk Douglas imposed his unstoppable willpower and drive onto a variety of film characters, including Van Gogh and Spartacus.
More Coverage
‘Kirk Douglas will always be an icon.’ Hollywood remembers one of its giants
Advertisement

His tribute was one of several shared on social media by the likes of Steven Spielberg, William Shatner and other Hollywood heavyweights.

Read Douglas’ full statement below.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Advertisement

Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement