Things to Do: Arts & Culture around L.A.

Theater in L.A.: ‘Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation’ and moreTheater in L.A.: ‘Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation’ and moreNew plays, Critics’ Choices, etc. in L.A. for Feb. 9-16 include “Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation” at the Geffen Playhouse, plus Alfred Molina in “The Father,” Four Larks’ reimagining of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and the return of Isabella Rossellini’s “Link Link Circus”
Classical music in L.A.: The L.A. Phil’s ‘Weimar Republic’ series and moreClassical music in L.A.: The L.A. Phil’s ‘Weimar Republic’ series and more
Dance concerts in L.A. for Feb. 9-16 include Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s salute to Leonard Cohen, plus Caleb Teicher & Co. at Segerstrom and the T.S. Eliot-inspired work “Four Quartets” presented by CAP UCLA
Openings in L.A. and beyond, including Shizu Saldamando’s Latinx punks and Ruben Ortiz Torre’s glittery sculptures.
Alfred Molina stars in ‘The Father’ at Pasadena Playhouse, Sean Dorsey Dance reprises ‘Boys in Trouble,’ and the L.A. Phil opens its Weimar festival.
Classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include Wes Anderson’s romantic fable “Moonrise Kingdom,” Dario Argento’s 1977 terror tale “Suspiria” and Rebecca Romijn in Brian de Palma’s 2002 thriller “Femme Fatale”
Dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include Ballet West’s traditional staging of “Giselle” at the Soyara plus Viver Brasil’s samba celebration at the Broad Stage
New museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography, plus the LA Art Show and the Autry’s Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale
Classical music events in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the LA Phil’s celebration of the music of Weimar-era Germany and the return of the Laguna Beach Music Festival
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the drama “Never Not Once” at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre and the musical “Fun Home” at Chance Theater in Anaheim
Also up this weekend: L.A. Opera’s “Eurydice,” South Coast Rep’s “She Love Me” and Midori playing Beethoven violin sonatas at Segerstrom Center.