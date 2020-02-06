Things to Do: Arts & Culture around L.A.

Theater in L.A.: ‘Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation’ and more

New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc. in L.A. for Feb. 9-16 include “Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation” at the Geffen Playhouse, plus Alfred Molina in “The Father,” Four Larks’ reimagining of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and the return of Isabella Rossellini’s “Link Link Circus”