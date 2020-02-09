Classical music in L.A. this week: The L.A. Phil’s ‘Weimar Republic’ series and more

Here is a list of classical music concerts in L.A. for Feb. 9-16:

John Cage and Yves Klein: Aria and Recitative Includes the conceptual works “Monotone Symphony” by Klein plus Cage’s “Speech.” LAXART, 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 8 p.m. Free. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Palisades Symphony Orchestra Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, “The Clock,” plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations for cello and orchestra featuring cellist Jason Pegio. Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Winter’s Journey,” an all-Schubert program of works for piano and voice that includes the Austrian composer’s “Winterreise” song cycle featuring baritone Ben Lowe. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jaime Martín leads the orchestra in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6, the U.S. premiere of Albert Schnelzer’s “Burn My Letters: Remembering Clara,” and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Christian Tetzlaff. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Ravel’s Piano Concerto Pianist Alain Lefèvre performs with Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony; program also includes Berlioz’ “Symphonie Fantastique.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Second Sundays at Two The Zelter Quartet performs music for strings by Mozart and Bartok. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Daniil Trifonov The pianist plays pieces by Bach, Brahms, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $45, $60. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

Weimar Variations: Workers Chorus Members of Los Robles Master Chorale take to the street in front of Disney Hall to sing politically themed songs from 1920s-’30s Germany by Hanns Eisler. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Blue Ribbon Garden, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933: Weill’s Violin Concerto with Salonen Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the L.A. Phil in Kurt Weill’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Carolin Widmann, Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler” Symphony and “Rag Time” and Schoenberg’s arrangements of Bach’s “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele” and “Komm, Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Music Guild The Viano String Quartet plays pieces by Dvorak, Beethoven and Schumann. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; students, $5; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Musik! Fantasie! Revolution! A Weimar Cabaret Local cabaret, drag and performance artists celebrate classic Weimar-era songs and more in this show curated by sibling musical-theater duo jackbenny and presented by the L.A. Phil. Black Rabbit Rose, 1719 N. Hudson Ave. Hollywood. Tue., 8:30 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Mid-Week Recital With flutist Susan Greenberg and harpist Cristina Montes Mateo. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (310) 393-8258. santamonicaumc.org

Doric String Quartet and Marc-André Hamelin Pianist-composer Hamelin joins the quartet for a program that includes his own Quintet for Piano and Strings plus works by Sibelius and Dvorak. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

We Look to the Stars L.A. Opera artists plus students and faculty from Pasadena City College and Caltech perform in this celebration of the night sky; part of L.A. Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $10. huntington.org

The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933: Salonen Conducts “The Seven Deadly Sins” Salonen leads the L.A. Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and a cohort of singers and actors in German Expressionist musical-theater works by Brecht/Weill and Hindemith. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Eurydice L.A. Opera stages Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl’s new adaptation of Ruhl’s play that re-imagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from the woman’s perspective. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society Bach’s Circle plays pieces by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi and Fasch. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Department Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Valentine’s Day with Chris Botti The trumpeter performs romantic favorites with Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $55 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Dream Variation Long Beach Opera celebrates composers of African descent in this fundraiser. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. $150 and up. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org

India & the West: Compositions & Conversations Chamber music and cross-cultural dialogue with violinist Vijay Gupta, composer Reena Esmail and others. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Pasadena Symphony David Lockington leads the orchestra and guest violinist Nick Kendall in Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” Fantasy for violin and orchestra and Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending”; program also includes in Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Michael Giacchino’s “Voyage” and Debussy’s “La Mer.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Third@First Pianist Junko Ueno Garrett plays works by Bach, Schumann, Ginastera, Granados and Chopin. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. thirdatfirst.org

Yundi The Chinese pianist plays works by Schubert, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$249. ticketmaster.com

Bradford House Chamber Concerts The Aviara Piano Trio plays pieces by Beethoven and Brahms. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470. thebradfordhouse.org

Culver City Symphony Orchestra Principal guest conductor Andrew Shulman leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn” and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Audrey Park. Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $20; students K-12 free with paying adult. (310) 645-5961. culvercitysymphony.org

Janácek & Schumann Pianist Orli Shaham and members of Pacific Symphony play chamber music by Janácek, Schumann, Mozart and Ticheli. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $72 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Colburn Chamber Orchestra plays works by Britten, Mozart and Grieg. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Music in the Mansion Tenor Xavier Prado and soprano Camila Lima perform. Greystone Mansion, Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850. beverlyhills.org

Andrea Roberto The guitarist plays pieces by Bach, Haydn, Telemann and others. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

St. Timothy Sunday Concerts New series launches with chamber music for strings and piano by Beethoven, Mozart, et al. St Timothy Catholic Church, 10425 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free ($20 suggested donation). (213) 377-8366. sttimothyla.org

Sundays With Coleman Elias String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Beamish and Mendelssohn. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

Winter Musicale: Winds of the Western World Fundraiser for the Baroque Music Festival — Corona del Mar features works by Vivaldi, Telemann and Fasch. St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach. Next Sun., 5 p.m. Free with donation of $125 of more. bmf-cdm.org