Movies opening in L.A.: ‘Downhill,’ ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ and more

Feb. 12

The Doors: Break on Thru — A Celebration of Ray Manzarek

Concert documentary captures a 2016 performance by the legendary rock band’s two surviving members and special guests. Directed by Justin Kreutzmann. (1:07) NR

Feb. 14

After Midnight

A bar owner is menaced by a mysterious creature after his longtime girlfriend leaves him unexpectedly. With Jeremy Gardner, Brea Grant, Justin Benson. Written by Gardner. Directed by Gardner, Christian Stella. (1:23) NR

And Then We Danced

A dancer develops a rivalry with, as well as romantic feelings for, a fellow male dancer in Tbilisi, Georgia. With Levan Gelbakhiani, Bachi Valishvili, Ana Javakishvili. Written and directed by Levan Akin. In Georgian with English subtitles. (1:53) NR

Beanpole

Two young women try to rebuild their lives amid the ruins of Leningrad in 1945. With Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina. Written by Kantemir Balagov, Aleksandr Terekhov. Directed by Balagov. In Russian with English subtitles. (2:10) NR

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Visitors to a magical island see their fantasies turn into nightmares in this horror flick based on the classic TV series. With Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Michael Peña, Michael Rooker, Kim Coates. Written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach, Jeff Wadlow. Directed by Wadlow. (1:50) PG-13

Brown Paper Bag

An African American man is tasked with finding a missing white starlet in 1940s Hollywood. With Rasheed Stephens, Caesar James, Tiara Parker. Written and directed by Detdrich McClure. (1:33) NR

Buffaloed

An irreverent young woman in Buffalo, N.Y., works as a debt collector to earn money for college. With Zoey Deutch, Jai Courtney, Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler. Written by Brian Sacca. Directed by Tanya Wexler. (1:35) NR

Camp Cold Brook

Paranormal investigators visit an abandoned summer camp that was once the site of a mass murder. With Chad Michael Murray, Danielle Harris, Courtney Gains. Written by Alex Carl. Directed by Andy Palmer. (1:26) NR

Come As You Are

Three young men with disabilities take a road trip to a Montreal brothel that caters to people with special needs. With Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, Ravi Patel. Written by Erik Linthorst. Directed by Richard Wong. (1:46) NR

Downhill

A near miss from an avalanche drives a wedge between a married couple on a family skiing trip in the Alps. With Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods. Written by Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash; based on the screenplay for “Force Majeure” by Ruben Ostlund. Directed by Faxon, Rash. (1:26) R

Eat Brains Love

High schoolers turn into zombies, munch on their classmates, then go on the lam. With Jake Cannavale, Angelique Rivera, Sarah Yarkin. Written by Mike Herro, David Strauss. Directed by Rodman Flender. (1:27) NR

Eve

An actress becomes obsessed with a newcomer who beat her out for a starring role. With Christine Marzano, Rachel Warren, Andrew Lee Potts. Written by Rory Kindersley, Drew Sherring-Hill. Directed by Kindersley. (1:17) NR.

Escape From Pretoria

Three young political prisoners escape captivity in apartheid-era South Africa. With Daniel Radcliffe, Daniel Webber, Ian Hart, Mark Leonard Winter, Nathan Page. Written by Francis Annan, L.H. Adams; based on the autobiography by Tim Jenkin. Directed by Annan. (1:41) NR

First Lady

A president’s widow tries to prevent her ditsy would-be replacement from moving into the White House. With Nancy Stafford, Corbin Bernsen, Stacey Dash. Written and directed by Nina May. (1:41) PG

L’Innocente

Reissue of Luchino Visconti’s romantic 1976 period drama about a chauvinistic aristocrat, his wife, and his mistress. With Giancarlo Giannini, Laura Antonelli, Jennifer O’Neill. Written by Visconti, Suso Cecchi D’Amico, Enrico Medioli; based on a novel by Gabriele D’Annunzio. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:52) R

I Wish I Knew

Documentary tells the story of Shanghai through eyes of residents from various stations in life. Directed by Zhangke Jia. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (2:05) NR

Impossible Monsters

A psychology professor’s sleep study takes a series of terrifying turns. With Santino Fontana, Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Chris Henry Coffey, Geoffrey Owens, Dennis Boutsikaris, Laila Robins. Written and directed by Nathan Catucci. (1:24) NR

The Last Thing He Wanted

A veteran journalist finds herself in the thick of the Iran-Contra scandal during the 1984 presidential election. With Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez. Written by Dee Rees, Marco Villalobos; based on a novel by Joan Didion. Directed by Rees. (1:55) R

Olympic Dreams

A female cross-country skier makes a love connection with a dentist volunteering at the athletes’ village during the Winter Games. With Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas, Gus Kenworthy. Written by Pappas, Kroll, Jeremy Teicher. Directed by Teicher. (1:25) PG-13

Ordinary Love

A long-married couple must find ways to cope when the wife is diagnosed with breast cancer. With Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, Amit Shah, David Wilmot. Written by Owen McCafferty. Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn. (1:32) R

The Photograph

A woman finds romance with a journalist while exploring the early life of her estranged mother, a famous photographer. With Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Chelsea Peretti. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. (1:46) PG-13

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A painter and her subject, an unhappy bride-to-be, fall in love in 18th century Brittany. With Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino. Written and directed by Céline Sciamma. In French and Italian with English subtitles. (2:01) R

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

The woolly hero tries to help a wayward extraterrestrial find its way home in this animated tale. With the voices of Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes. Written by Jon Brown; story by Mark Burton, Nick Park. Directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan. (1:26) G

A Simple Wedding

An Iranian American woman falls for a bisexual artist, much to her traditional parents’ dismay. With Tara Grammy, Christopher O’Shea, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Rita Wilson, Maz Jobrani. Written by Sara Zandieh, Stephanie Wu. Directed by Zandieh. (1:28) NR

Sonic the Hedgehog

The speedy blue critter battles an evil genius in this video game adaptation. With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, Hirokazu Yasuhara. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (1:40) PG

Spy Intervention

A super spy falls in love and settles down in the suburbs, only to miss the excitement of his previous life. With Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Blake Anderson, Brittany Furlan. Written by Mark Famiglietti, Lane Garrison. Directed by Drew Mylrea. (1:33) NR

Underneath the Same Moon

A man wakes from a coma with no memory of his wife but with a desire to reconnect with an ex-girlfriend. With Anderson Davis, Sara Ball, Meg Cashel. Written by Tom Arndt, Bob Wasson. Directed by Wasson. (2:05) NR