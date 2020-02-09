Museums in L.A. this week: Ming dynasty paintings at LACMA and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 9-16:

Where the Truth Lies: The Art of Qiu Ying Survey of Ming dynasty-era paintings by the enigmatic and influential 16th century Chinese artist. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Artists on the Move: Journeys and Drawings Exhibit illuminates how artists including Gauguin, Rubens and Van Gogh recorded their various travels on paper. The Getty Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends May 31. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Experience 45: Stardust An exploration of the power of creative thinking includes pieces by Rachel Robin Reid and the artist collective Freeters. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Starts Thu.; ends May 16. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

Inside the Mask Traditional masks from Central America, from the collection of the Fowler Museum. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends May 17. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

Ree Morton: The Plant That Heals May Also Poison Survey of works by the late post-minimalist and feminist artist includes installations, drawings, sculptures, paintings, etc. Also on display: sculptural works by L.A.-based artist Ann Greene Kelly. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Free. Starts next Sun.; ends June 14. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Luchita Hurtado: I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn First-ever U.S. survey of works by the 99-year-old Venezuelan-born painter. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 3. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

