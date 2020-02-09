What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 10: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) offers to use his professional conflict mediation skills to help Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) find out why his employees are quitting in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent The top 10 finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) worry that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is pushing himself too hard, which will make things worse for him in the long run. Also, Spencer decides to go with Darnell (guest star Abraham D. Juste) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) on a college visit in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

9-1-1: Lone Star When a brawl breaks out at a male strip club, Owen (Rob Lowe) and his crew race to the scene to quiet the disturbance. Also, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) goes out on a first date and Grace (Sierra McClain) tries to reconnect with Judd (Jim Parrack). 8 p.m. Fox

Brain Games: Bonus Round Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) face off in a series of games in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass learn how music affects the brain. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bob Hearts Abishola On Valentine’s Day, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) look for a mutually agreeable way to show affection in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise As she prepares to run for attorney general, Benner (Marg Helgenberger) asks Lola (Simone Missick) to look for anything that could help what is sure to be a heated campaign. Also, Mark’s (Wilson Bethel) budding romance with Amy (Lindsey Gort) is tested when they land on opposing sides in the courtroom. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend on Markovia on a rescue mission to save Lynn (Christine Adams), who is in serious trouble with Gravedigger (Wayne Brady), a metahuman on the opposing side. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. 9 p.m. CW

Prodigal Son While Jessica (Bellamy Young) continues searching for more revelations about the girl in the box, she’s confronted by the “Carousel Killer,” who has a public vendetta against the family. Then Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Jessica (Bellamy Young) work to track down a tip-line caller-turned-killer. Halston Sage also stars with guest star Esau Pritchett. 9 p.m. Fox

No Passport Required This new episode profiles the deep-rooted Chinese community of Las Vegas, including its diverse food traditions and a new wave of chefs transforming their parents’ cuisine. 9 p.m. KOCE

The New Pope A brutal act of terrorism in France leads to an unconventional response from the pope (John Malkovich) that strikes a chord with the public. Also, Pius XIII’s (Jude Law) followers flock to Venice when there’s a sudden change in his condition. 9 p.m. HBO

Bull A doctor accused of bribing his way into college hires Bull (Michael Weatherly) in a trial linked to a high-profile college admissions conspiracy case. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient who is an influencer on social media and draws a flood of unwanted attention in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens China has 30 million more men than women, and the government sees that gender ratio as a threat to social stability while many families see marriage as the only guarantee of lifelong stability for their daughters. In this new documentary, three successful women in China struggle to stay true to their personal and professional ambitions amid pressure from their families and government. 10 p.m. KOCE

Spy Games Competitors are dropped from the side of a building as the Assessors test their ability to retain and recall information under extreme pressure in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo

McMillion$ Hoping to unmask “Uncle Jerry,” the FBI investigates two prominent figures they believe are connected to the scam. Also, FBI agent Doug Mathews and McDonald’s employee Amy Murray pay a visit to a prior winner, who sweats and mumbles as their cameras roll. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; podcaster Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Highlights from the 92nd Academy Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Dr. Drew Pinsky; Jason Biggs (“Outmatched”); Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan The Oscars: Red carpet and backstage; Jonathan Van Ness and Maria Menounos; Kesha performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tyra Banks guest co-hosts; Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carson Kressley and Kyan Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Joey Buttafuoco; the search for a coronavirus vaccine. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Peter Gallagher; Lily Aldridge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A viral video shows a man brutally attacking his girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place: Part II”); chefs Curtis Stone, Cat Cora and Susan Feniger. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Elijah Wood. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Janet Jackson; Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Danes; Zach Woods; Gov. Gavin Newsom; Elijah Wood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Florida State visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP