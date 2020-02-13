Amber Rose reveals how Kobe Bryant inspired her new face tattoo

Amber Rose wants the world to know that Kobe Bryant’s death inspired her new face tattoo.

The model and activist appeared on Fox Soul’s series “One on One With Keyshia Cole” on Wednesday and talked about the fresh new ink on her forehead bearing the nicknames of her children, 6-year-old Bash (Sebastian Taylor) and 4-month-old Slash (Electric Alexander Edwards).

When Cole asked Rose what inspired her tats, she gave a nod to the late Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

“I don’t want this to sound corny or anything, but kinda after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life,” she told Cole. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,’ but it was kinda like that.”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor made headlines earlier this month when she revealed her new face ink in a YouTube video for a sneaker brand in Los Angeles. Viewers swiftly shared their thoughts in the video’s comment section.

Rose added that Bryant’s death wasn’t the only reason for the tattoo; her father played a role in her decision, too.

“I thought about my dad. My dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he’s good, but he almost died, and I’m 36,” she said.

It’s a tattoo she’s thought about for a while, she continued, and Bryant’s sudden death served as the catalyst to get it.

“I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time, and I was like, ‘You know what, life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life,’” she continued.

And she has no regrets. “This is how I felt and I’m happy I did it,” she insisted.

Rose also addressed her face-tattoo haters on her Instagram this week, where she said: “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if They thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” she wrote. "[S]o either way The moral of the story is do whatever ... you want in life.”