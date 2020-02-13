Eight things to do in L.A. and O.C., including Valentine’s Day shows

In a Valentine’s Day scramble? In Los Angeles and Orange counties, options for a night out this weekend include Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s salute to Leonard Cohen, Lucha VaVoom’s annual Valentine’s show, trumpeter Chris Botti with Pacific Symphony and “Lovers Rock” at Grand Park in DTLA. Four Larks delivers its take on “Frankenstein” at the Wallis, CAP UCLA presents the dance work “Four Quartets,” the L.A. Phil’s exploration of the music of the Weimar Republic continues, and Gerard & Kelly examine the state of the union in “State of” at MOCA.

Tooting his own horn

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, known for his work with Sting, performs a Valentine’s Day-themed sampler of pop, jazz and classical favorites backed by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $55 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal salutes Leonard Cohen in the evening-length show “Dance Me.” (Marc Montplaisir)

To the end of love

Leonard Cohen is gone but his legacy lives on in Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s “Dance Me.” The company pays tribute to the late singer-songwriter, poet and fellow Canadian in this evening-length work. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $69 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Of monsters and men

“Frankenstein” lives! Four Larks blends physical theater, live music and experiential design in this new work inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic Gothic novel about a mad doctor and his monstrous creation. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through March 1. $60. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Pam Tanowitz’s dance theater work “Four Quartets” comes to UCLA’s Royce Hall this weekend. (Maria Baranova)

All hands on deck

Choreographer Pam Tanowitz, composer Kaija Saariaho and modernist painter Brice Marden join forces for “Four Quartets,” a new dance-theater work inspired by T. S. Eliot’s revered poetry cycle. Actress Kathleen Chalfant reads the text and the Knights Orchestra supplies the music. Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA, Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $28 and up. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Esa-Pekka’s Weimar

The L.A. Phil festival “The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933” continues with conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the orchestra plus Los Angeles Master Chorale and a cohort of singers and actors in a program of musical-theater works by Bertolt Brecht, Kurt Weill and Paul Hindemith. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA presents the U.S. premiere of Gerard & Kelly’s “State of.” (Bruno Simão)

Oh say, can you see?

Performance artists Gerard & Kelly explore the concept of patriotism and the meaning of national symbols such as the anthem and the flag — via pole dancing — in the U.S. premiere of “State of.” The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. moca.org

For adults only

Masked wrestlers? Check. Burlesque dancers? Check. Live music and comedy? Check and check. Lucha VaVoom is looking to spice up your love life with its latest Valentine’s spectacular, “Pin Ups ’N Pin Downs.” For ages 21 and up. The Mayan Theater, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. $40, $55. luchavavoom.com

L.A. is for lovers

Court and spark in the park after dark with “Lovers Rock.” The lights will be turned down low as local DJ Linafornia spins romantic soul and reggae tunes in this outdoor offering that also features a photo booth and food trucks. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. grandparkla.org

