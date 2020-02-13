What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 14: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS

SERIES

MacGyver Gen. Acosta (guest star Xander Berkeley) recruits Mac (Lucas Till) and his team to steal a top classified project from a military lab, to expose flaws in the facility’s security system. Emmanuelle Vaugier also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector The Bone Collector (Brían F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) with a three new victims across the city. 8 p.m. NBC

Hawaii Five-0 On Valentine’s Day Dr. Cunha and Tani (Kimee Balmilero, Meaghan Rath) are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin also star in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode examines the Jodi Arias murder case, featuring excerpts from Arias’ personal journal and murder victim Travis Alexander’s blog, along with new interviews with Alexander’s friends and family. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) work with a Texas Ranger (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Strike Back Daniel MacPherson, Warren Brown, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber and Varada Sethu return to their roles as members of the Section 20, a covert special forces unit, as this action drama launches its final season. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers Featured in the season finale of the stand-up comedy series are Gavin Matts, Brenton Biddlecombe and Punkie Johnson. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

High Maintenance The Guy (Ben Sinclair) makes a delivery to a man (Calvin Leon Smith) who has hired a rookie escort (Jay Jurden) to spend the night in this new episode. Abigail Bengson also stars. 11 p.m. HBO



MOVIES

Zombies 2 Featuring new original songs and dance numbers, this sequel to the 2018 Disney Channel hit “Zombies” picks up a few months after the events in the town of Seabrook, which is now enjoying amicable relations between its human and zombie residents and Zed (Milo Manheim) is looking forward to inviting girlfriend (Meg Donnelly) to their school’s prom. Trevor Tordjman, Emilia McCarthy and Kylee Russell also star. 8 p.m. Disney

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); author Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Consumer; Presidents Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR. Travel: Sarah Dandashy. Cast of “Duncanville”; Alfred Molina (“The Father” at Pasadena Playhouse). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Ferrell (“Downhill”); Jerry O’Connell; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lucy Hale. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Buddy and Lisa Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Steve Harvey; Taylor Dayne performs; Dita Von Teese; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Author DeVon Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Morris Chestnut; couples’ food fights; caught-on-tape health stings; Mark Wahlberg challenge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman has victimized hundreds of couples across America by promising them a baby who does not exist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Goop Lab”); guest host John Legend. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Lakeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hospital may have covered up deaths; reversing a “sugar brain”; virginity tests; toy gun for kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Democratic presidential race; President Trump’s post-impeachment moves; potential pardons: Molly Ball, Time magazine; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Josh Lederman, NBC; Amna Nawaz, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Katie Couric; Van Jones, CNN; Bret Stephens, New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-Calif.). Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R-San Diego); Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D-Sacramento); Mayor Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach); L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (R-San Marino); State Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles). (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Buscemi; Zoey Deutch; Justin Bieber and Quavo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bradley Whitford; Brett Gelman; Camila Cabello. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Ilan Rubin performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Celebrities from film, TV and music, along with NBA legends and WNBA players participate in a fun and entertaining basketball game. From Chicago. 4 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Davidson visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois-Chicago visits Wright State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Rising Stars Challenge The NBA’s top rookies and sophomores go head-to-head on the court. From Chicago. 6 p.m. TNT

