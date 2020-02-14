Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 16 - 22, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) Encore Tues. 10:56 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:08 p.m.

Advertisement

Deliverance (1972) Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Sun. 8:07 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Milk (2008) Starz Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Sun. Noon

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Starz Tues. 1:29 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Southerner (1945) TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. 9 a.m. TNT Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Mon. 11:45 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Sun. 7:15 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Sat. 5:57 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) TCM Mon. Noon

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 16 - 22, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ IFC Wed. 3 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Sundance Wed. 9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:24 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Details (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:18 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ E Wed. 2:30 p.m. E Wed. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:12 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9:50 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Redemption (2012) IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:15 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:35 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:10 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 16 - 22, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ EPIX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Wed. 1:59 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:27 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 12:10 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Thur. 7:46 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:34 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:09 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 1 p.m. MLB Wed. 6 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 1 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. Noon

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:35 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Tues. Noon Paramount Tues. 6 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ KVEA Sun. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Sun. 9:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Thur. 5:48 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:09 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ POP Tues. 4:30 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 12:33 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:18 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ TMC Mon. 7 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:40 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Sun. 5:30 p.m. POP Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Sun. 2 p.m. POP Mon. 7:30 a.m. POP Mon. 8:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:49 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TBS Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m. TBS Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:27 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 9:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:02 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:08 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:48 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ History Sun. 8 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Starz Tues. 1:29 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ A Sun. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 4:40 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 11 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:20 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 2 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. Noon

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Towering Inferno (1974) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:52 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 5:57 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Wed. 6:43 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Fri. 6:52 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:51 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FXX Tues. 2:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Encore Sat. 12:12 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ TCM Mon. Noon

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 16 - 22, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues. 8:44 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:19 p.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:15 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:21 p.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 a.m.

The Age of Innocence (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Age of Summer (2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 6:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Algiers (1938) ★★ Charles Boyer, Hedy Lamarr. A Paris thief hiding in the Casbah meets a woman who reminds him of home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2018) The life and times of Muhammed Ali are shown through the lens of his numerous appearances on ``The Dick Cavett Show.’' (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 11 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 11:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 5 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:20 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Thur. 1:15 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:27 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:49 a.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Wed. 1:59 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Anchors Aweigh (1945) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly. Two sailors on leave in Hollywood help an actress get her big break. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

...And Justice for All (1979) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Warden. A lawyer in contempt of court agrees to defend a judge he hates, accused of rape. (R) 2 hrs. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

Anna and the King (1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Audience Sun. 1:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 1:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Tues. 11:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 1:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 8:10 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Howard Keel. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley joins Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and aims to win her man. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 2:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:27 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

April Fool’s Day (1986) ★★ Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal. Heiress Muffy invites preppie friends to her family’s island for practical jokes, but a slasher ruins the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 12:19 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 1:35 p.m. HBO Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Tues. 9:48 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:22 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:16 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Sam Jaffe. Recently released from prison, Dix Handley gathers a team of small-time crooks to steal a fortune in jewels. The heist is a success until a stray bullet kills one of the men, and the rest of the gang let greed get the best of them. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Two rival assassins form an uneasy alliance to take down a DEA-backed drug cartel. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Atomica (2017) Dominic Monaghan, Sarah Habel. In the near future, a safety inspector encounters two mysterious men at a nuclear power plant in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Starz Wed. 2:17 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Baby Doll (1956) ★★★ Karl Malden, Carroll Baker. A Sicilian cotton maker seduces a Mississippi rival’s infantile bride. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 3 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Thur. 2 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 7:46 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:34 a.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11 p.m. Audience Sat. 7:30 p.m. Audience Sun. Noon

Beloved (1998) ★★ Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover. Horrible secrets and supernatural forces come to light in the home of a former slave, her daughter and a companion. (R) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 7 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:45 p.m.

The Best of Times (1986) ★★ Robin Williams, Kurt Russell. Two men get to replay a high-school football game 16 years after one dropped the other’s touchdown pass. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 2:19 a.m.

La bestia negra (1939) Fernando Soler, Arturo de Córdova. Dos ferrocarrileros encuentran a una joven que escapó de un circo por maltrato y uno de ellos decide adoptarla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (2011) Voices of Odette Yustman, Madison Pettis. Papi and Chloe’s lives turn upside down when they have a litter of puppies. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 5:48 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Beyond Borders (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:10 a.m.

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 1:10 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

The Big Short (2015) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. As the economy stands on shaky ground in 2008, the shady investments of a Wall Street guru attract the attention of a banker, a hedge-fund specialist and other greedy opportunists. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Bluebird (2019) Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks. Some of today’s biggest singers/songwriters -- including Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Taylor Swift -- discuss their memories of performing at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 10:41 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 11:09 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:10 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Sun. 1 p.m. MLB Wed. 6 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:35 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cacería Humana (1987) Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán, Olivia Collins. Asesino anda suelto y sólo un hombre es capaz de detenerlo, pero en su intento desatará una verdadera cacería humana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) Aaron Paul, Matt Jones. Jesse Pinkman flees from the police and tries to escape his inner turmoil. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:50 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:40 a.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

La Casa que Arde de Noche (1985) Sonia Infante, Salvador Pineda. Una prostituta abandona a su bebita en las puertas de un convento con una breve nota de súplica. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Charlie Bartlett (2007) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr. An awkward teenager endears himself to the student body by becoming the self-appointed psychiatrist at his new school. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 11:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Tues. 10:56 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:08 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 9:31 p.m.

The Chocolate Soldier (1941) ★★★ Nelson Eddy, Rise Stevens. An opera singer poses as a Russian in Vienna to test his wife’s fidelity; she plays along. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas at the Chateau (2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBC America Thur. 4 a.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. Un excontrabandista se encuentra de regreso en el juego para pagar una deuda de su cuñado con un rudo narcotraficante. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 5:06 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Wed. 9 p.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:24 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:30 a.m. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Los de Abajo (1940) Esther Fernández, Miguel Angel Ferriz. Un cacique hace quemar la casa de un ranchero, éste al huir es elegido como jefe de una tropa de la revolución. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Deadly Affair (2017) Valerie Azlynn, Luke Edwards. A woman who suspects her contractor husband of having an affair trails him to a house and finds him dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:50 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Tues. 11 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Sat. Noon

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:35 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

The Details (2011) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Banks. Seemingly blind to the actual cracks in his marriage, a doctor blames a family of destructive raccoons for the problems in his home life. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Thur. 1 p.m. FXX Fri. 9 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 8:20 a.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Diggstown (1992) ★★ James Woods, Louis Gossett Jr. A con man baits a tank-town big shot with a gimmick bout: his aging brawler vs. any 10 men. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 a.m.

Discotec Fin de Semana (1979) Silvia Pasquel, Maritza Olivares. Un grupo de jóvenes alocados asisten a un centro nocturno para divertirse, en contra de la voluntad de sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Disraeli (1929) ★★★ George Arliss, Joan Bennett. The prime minister of Great Britain makes a decision to purchase the Suez Canal despite opposing pressures. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

The Divorce Party (2019) Thomas Cocquerel, Matilda Lutz. A recently divorced man hires his former wedding planner to throw a divorce party to celebrate his newfound freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Tues. Noon Paramount Tues. 6 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 7:06 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:37 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 2:46 a.m.

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991) ★★ Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy. With the sitter dead, a Los Angeles teen lands a job in the fashion industry to feed her siblings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Gordon. The story of the renowned bacteriologist whose years of research yielded such medical triumphs as a cure for syphilis. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animada. Para encontrar la única cosa que le hará ganar a la chica de sus sueños, un niño profundiza en la historia de una criatura malhumorada del bosque que lucha para proteger a su mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Henry Fonda. Newlyweds face Indians and the British in upstate New York during the Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 3:18 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Sun. 9:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:40 a.m.

Endless Love (1981) ★ Brooke Shields, Martin Hewitt. Parental disapproval of two teenage lovers causes a confusion of arson, death and insanity. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sun. 10:30 p.m. E Sat. 8 a.m. E Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Wed. 7:03 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Eragon (2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Thur. 5:48 p.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Experiment Perilous (1944) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, George Brent. A doctor frees a young woman from her devious philanthropist husband. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 4:56 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) ★★★ Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. A seminary dropout and his cocaine-hooked buddy sell U.S. secrets to the Soviets in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Wed. 10:33 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 3:16 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:46 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. En Japón, un corredor callejero de autos estadounidense descubre un nuevo deporte emocionante y peligroso y se enfrenta al campeón local, un tipo con vínculos con la Yakuza, la mafia japonesa. Además, se enamora de la novia de su rival. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Fences (2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 1:09 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:40 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Sun. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Tues. 4:30 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins. Betty’s Barney helps Wilma’s Fred move up the ladder at Slate & Co. in Stone Age Bedrock. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Mon. 1:50 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:17 a.m.

49th Parallel (1941) ★★★ Eric Portman, Laurence Olivier. A U-boat Nazi and his comrades raid a Canadian outpost, hijack a seaplane and kill to reach the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Mon. 10:30 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Frenchman’s Creek (1944) ★★ Joan Fontaine, Arturo de Córdova. A 17th-century English noblewoman hides with a French pirate from her husband and his henchman. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. E Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 12:39 p.m.

Fruitvale Station (2013) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer. Flashbacks reveal the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man shot dead during an altercation with California police. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. BET Thur. 7 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Thur. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Garfield: The Movie (2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Fri. 10:24 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman thinks a flirting man is the co-respondent her lawyer has hired to expedite her divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

The Gender Card Flip (2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 3:58 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 12:33 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Thur. 1:18 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Gigi (1958) ★★★★ Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier. An heir finds that he wants to marry the teen groomed to be his mistress in Gay ‘90s Paris. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Girl Most Likely (2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 2 a.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 1 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:45 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m. TNT Mon. 1:30 a.m. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 a.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Grandma (2015) ★★★ Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Starz Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Green Goddess (1930) ★★ George Arliss, H.B. Warner. A plane carrying British Maj. Crespin, his wife and a doctor crash-lands in the small Near East nation of Rukh. There, the rajah, whose three brothers are about to be executed by British forces, informs them that they will be killed in retaliation. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

The Green Years (1946) ★★★ Charles Coburn, Tom Drake. A Scottish orphan becomes a young man in love, guided by his colorful great-grandfather. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

La Güera Chabela y Jesús Cadena (1992) Pepe Aguilar, Isabel Albor. Una mujer se ve envuelta en la vida de un hombre que lucha por la justicia de los campesinos más humildes. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Gunfighter (1950) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Helen Westcott. Upstarts challenge the fastest gun in the West, a haunted man trying to escape his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. History Sun. 11 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 12:23 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Hamlet (1990) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Glenn Close. Shakespeare’s Danish prince avenges his father, slain by his mother’s new husband. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:07 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 a.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 3:40 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:57 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:59 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

Harpoon (2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Harry Brown (2009) ★★ Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer. A retired soldier and widower doles out his own brand of justice after young hoodlums murder his best friend. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:53 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sun. 10 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sun. 1:34 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 7 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Henry’s Crime (2010) ★★ Keanu Reeves, James Caan. After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a man conspires with his former cellmate to rob a bank for real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Her Secret Family Killer (2020) Brooke Nevin, Diora Baird. A young woman searches for answers after learning that someone related to her murdered her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 5 a.m.

Hercules: The Thrachian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 8:45 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:56 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:04 a.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 10:40 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Horse Whisperer (1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Lloyd Bridges. The government recruits a parody of a commando for a rescue mission after Operation Desert Storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 4:07 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animada. A Drácula le preocupa que su nieto Dennis tarde en desarrollar su lado vampiro, así que, junto a sus amigos, le entrena para que aprenda a ser un monstruo. Justo entonces, el estricto padre de Drácula llega sin avisar. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 11:11 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 9 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Wed. 2:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. POP Sun. 5:30 p.m. POP Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. POP Sun. 9 p.m. POP Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. POP Mon. Noon POP Mon. 5:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7 a.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. POP Sun. 2 p.m. POP Mon. 7:30 a.m. POP Mon. 8:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. Mucho antes de ser apuñalada y vencida por Blancanieves, la malvada reina Ravenna fue testigo de cómo su hermana Freya sufría una desgarradora traición y huía del reino. Freya vive desde entonces en un lejano palacio invernal donde prohíbe el amor. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:10 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:31 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:27 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 p.m. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 3:15 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m.

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sat. 7:49 p.m.

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:25 a.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) ★★★★ Noel Coward, John Mills. The captain and crew of a bombed British destroyer press on at Dunkirk and the Battle of Crete. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Innerspace (1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

It Happened Tomorrow (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Linda Darnell. A man’s ability to predict the future through tomorrow’s paper takes a disturbing turn when he reads his own obituary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 5:34 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan, descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 8:03 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 4:50 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 p.m. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 5:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Mon. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 11:49 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:38 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m. TBS Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. E Sun. 3 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 10:12 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 7 p.m.

Killer Contractor (2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Kind Lady (1951) ★★ Ethel Barrymore, Maurice Evans. A British con man and his gang hold an elderly art-lover prisoner in her home. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 2 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sun. 5:55 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. USA Sat. 5:45 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:59 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014) Kirk Cameron, Darren Doane. Kirk’s sister’s annual Christmas party is about to be ruined by Christian, his brother-in-law, and Kirk realizes he has to show Christian how important Christ is to the holiday season. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in ``The Taming of the Shrew.’' (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Kisses for My President (1964) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Polly Bergen. A hapless husband takes a back seat to his wife, the first female president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Wed. 2:30 p.m. E Wed. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:12 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Lake House (2006) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Mon. 3 a.m. POP Mon. 5 a.m. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:55 a.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:05 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:07 a.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. WGN America Sun. 11 p.m. KTLA Sun. 2:03 a.m.

The Last Seduction (1994) ★★★ Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg. An insurance executive skips town with drug money and stops at nothing to get what she wants. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sat. 4:26 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 7:12 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Mon. 6:50 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:13 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Thur. 7 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:27 p.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. Cinemax Mon. Noon

Like Cats and Dogs (2017) Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash. Spencer and Lola couldn’t be more different. He’s a cat person, and she loves dogs. When a reservation mix-up lands them -- and their pets -- in the same vacation house, they have to find a way to get along without killing each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn. A battle of words and wills ensues when England’s King Henry II summons his exiled wife and three sons for a Christmas reunion to determine the heir to the throne. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 10:54 p.m.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:20 p.m.

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 5:38 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. 10 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

El último cuplé (1957) Sara Montiel, Armando Calvo. Una cantante alcanza el éxito y la dulce miel de la fama pero tiene una caída estrepitosa cuando muere su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 8:50 a.m. Encore Sun. 4 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:49 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Contratado como guardaespaldas de una niña, un agente retirado de la CIA se venga de sus secuestradores en México. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 5:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Manhattan (1979) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A divorced TV writer with a teenage girlfriend falls in love with the mistress of a married friend. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:55 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Masquerade (1992) Nellie Marie Vickers, Joseph Nassivera. A seductive detective goes abroad to help smash an art-smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:55 a.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Fri. 2:13 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Megachurch Murder (2015) Tamala Jones, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. After the apparent suicide of her father, a suspicious teen finds evidence that points to a murder conspiracy involving those closest to her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Tues. 2 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 6:03 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Merry Widow (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Fernando Lamas. The king of bankrupt Marshovia orders a playboy count to woo a rich widow in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 8:20 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Mi papá tuvo la culpa (1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 11:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1949) ★★★ Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Tues. 4:05 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Miss Virginia (2019) Matthew Modine, Samantha Sloyan. An impoverished single mother embarks on a crusade to provide education for low-income students in Washington, D.C. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Wed. 10 p.m. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:20 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:06 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 5:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) ★★★★ James Stewart, Jean Arthur. A country bumpkin faces ridicule and corruption when he takes his idealistic views to the nation’s capital. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Mr. Wonderful (1993) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Annabella Sciorra. If a man finds his ex-wife a husband, he can then put her alimony toward his bowling-alley dream. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 a.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

The Music Man (1962) ★★★ Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (2009) ★★ Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 3:22 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Thur. 2:44 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

My Favorite Wife (1940) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A shipwrecked woman returns to a remarried husband after seven years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

My Favorite Year (1982) ★★★ Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker. A rookie writer tries to keep an old swashbuckler sober for his boss’s live TV comedy show in 1954. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 12:39 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 6:02 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 6:30 p.m. BET Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:57 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Naughty Marietta (1935) ★★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. An incognito French princess flees to New Orleans and flirts with an Indian scout. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:06 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. Cris Johnson es un mago dotado de un don que también es una maldición: posee la capacidad de saber lo que va a ocurrir unos minutos antes de que suceda. La agente Ferris quiere utilizar su talento para impedir un ataque terrorista en Los Ángeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) ★★ Hilary Swank, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi teaches karate to an angry orphan being bullied at her high school. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:40 a.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 7:08 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:48 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sat. 9:44 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (1994) ★★★ Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy. An aging irresponsible misfit falls in love with an unhappily married younger woman. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Nurse Betty (2000) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Renée Zellweger. After seeing her no-good husband killed by hit men, a woman thinks she is a nurse who must find her lover, a soap-opera doctor. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 10:33 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:28 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) ★★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. A young medical student with a physical handicap falls tragically in love with a promiscuous waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Bravo Fri. 9:50 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:55 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:15 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 12:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

One Hour With You (1932) ★★★ Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald. The wife’s flirtatious friend upsets the domestic tranquility of a Parisian couple. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Opening Night (1977) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Ben Gazzara. A Broadway actress prepares for a premiere on the verge of a nervous breakdown. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:05 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Parker (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez. Un ladrón es traicionado por su propia banda, quienes lo abandonan a su suerte y lo dan por muerto. Si embargo, sobrevive y, con la ayuda de una infiltrada, promete vengarse y apropiarse del botín que robaron sus antiguos camaradas. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. History Sun. 8 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Pennies From Heaven (1981) ★★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A sheet-music salesman escapes his wife, girlfriend and the Depression through his songs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Pepe (1961) ★★ Cantinflas, Dan Dailey. A poor Mexican with a white horse brings luck to a down-and-out Hollywood director. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:10 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:40 p.m.

The Perfect Match (2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Sat. 6 a.m. E Sat. Noon

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:34 a.m.

The Perils of Pauline (1947) ★★ Betty Hutton, John Lund. Unknown Pearl White becomes ``queen of the silent serials,’' famous as a heroine in distress. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

Play or Die (2019) Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida. Two passionate gamers participate in an exclusive escape game in an abandoned hospital. They soon realize that only one of them will get out alive. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:10 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:58 p.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:56 a.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Precious Cargo (2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss, a seductive thief recruits an ex-lover to steal rare and valuable gems. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 5:05 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:46 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:57 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) ★★★★ Ronald Colman, Madeleine Carroll. Court followers foil a plot by having a British look-alike pose as the king of Ruritania. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 4:56 a.m.

Promised Land (2012) ★★ Matt Damon, John Krasinski. Representatives from a natural-gas company face unexpected opposition when they try to secure drilling rights in an economically depressed town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues. 1:32 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 1:29 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 4 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:35 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Puzzle (2018) ★★★ Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan. A woman who has a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament in Atlantic City. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 4:16 a.m.

Pygmalion (1938) ★★★★ Leslie Howard, Wendy Hiller. Professor Henry Higgins bets he can teach a cockney flower girl how to speak and act like a duchess. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raffles (1930) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Kay Francis. A Scotland Yard inspector matches wits with a cat burglar, the famed cricketer A.J. Raffles. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:40 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:20 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 5:40 a.m.

La rebelión de los colgados (1954) Pedro Armendáriz, Ariadne Welter. Las injusticias sufridas por los trabajadores de una granja ubicada en la selva chiapaneca, en 1910. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 9:25 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. History Wed. 8 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Redemption (2012) Barry Corbin, Margot Kidder. A grieving sheriff buries his daughter, then learns that a man has been robbing graves. He is forced to examine his beliefs on mercy, justice and redemption as he tracks him down. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 a.m.

Renoir (2012) ★★★ Michel Bouquet, Christa Théret. Pierre-Auguste Renoir paints on the French Riviera in 1915 after his wife dies and his son is wounded in a battle. He finds a young woman named Andrée and she becomes his last model. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:08 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Rich, Young and Pretty (1951) ★★★ Jane Powell, Danielle Darrieux. A Texas rancher takes his daughter to Paris, where she falls in love and meets her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 4 a.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 a.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The River and the Wall (2019) Five friends journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 6:53 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:37 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:28 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Rocketeer (1991) ★★★ Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly. A test pilot turns superhero in 1938 Hollywood with a Nazi-coveted rocket backpack designed by Howard Hughes. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Rumor Has It ... (2005) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie ``The Graduate’’ may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 2 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Salvador (1986) ★★★ James Woods, James Belushi. Photojournalist Richard Boyle and his disc-jockey buddy go to circa-1980 El Salvador. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:37 a.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sun. 4 p.m. MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 9:06 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Selfie From Hell (2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) ★★★ Howard Keel, Jane Powell. When an Oregon trapper decides to marry, his six rowdy brothers aim to follow suit, though not one has a sweetheart yet. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:05 a.m.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) ★★★ John Wayne, Joanne Dru. A retirement-bound U.S. Cavalry officer is reluctant to turn command over to an inexperienced comrade. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Un exfrancotirador es obligado a volver al servicio militar y planea vengarse de sus poderosos enemigos después de ser traicionado y herido. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m.

Show Boat (1951) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. The captain’s daughter marries a gambler who turns performer on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 4:40 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 11 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 2:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:23 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:44 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:42 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 5:51 p.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

El Siete Leguas (1955) Luis Aguilar, Yolanda Varela. Pancho Villa envía a un emisario al pueblo de Paredones para que consiga apoyos y, con el propósito de que lo reconozcan, le presta su caballo, el legendario Siete Leguas. El soldado pierde al equino y debe recuperarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:20 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 10:33 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:50 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 12:57 p.m.

Sleeping With My Student (2019) Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin. New school headmaster Kathy discovers her vacation fling with charming 18-year-old Ian was no accident when he transfers to her school and targets Kathy and her teenage daughter Bree in a deadly scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Small Town Girl (1953) ★★ Jane Powell, Farley Granger. A judge’s daughter keeps an eye on a playboy who gets 30 days in jail for speeding. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Lee Bowman. A nightclub singer turns alcoholic after quitting her career to marry a rising singer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Sniper 3 (2004) Tom Berenger, Denis Arndt. Hired to kill a suspected terrorist, a sniper learns his target is an old friend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

El sol sale para todos (1950) Gloria Marín, Fermin Rivera. Un novillero sufre un accidente durante una tarde de corrida en una plaza pueblerina, y su examante cuenta su historia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 12:37 p.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 6:35 a.m.

Sons and Lovers (1960) ★★ Trevor Howard, Dean Stockwell. An English coal miner’s son feels his mother’s presence around other women. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Soul Surfer (2011) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt. Teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton returns to competition after losing an arm in a shark attack. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 10:50 a.m.

The Southerner (1945) ★★★★ Zachary Scott, Betty Field. Poor white tenant farmers battle fierce odds to make a living on a Texas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m.

Space Twister (2012) David Sutcliffe, Leah Cairns. A high-school student creates a science project that holds the key to saving the Earth from devastating cyclones. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sat. 7:32 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 3 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 8:41 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 2:47 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:04 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 9 a.m. TNT Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Mon. 2:32 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Mon. 10:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Fri. 11:03 p.m. FX Sat. 2:34 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Su Precio Unos Dólares (1969) Mario Almada, Rodolfo de Anda. Una mujer planea el robo de un banco en el que ella engañará a sus compañeros y escapará con todo el dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 10:55 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:10 p.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Survivorz (2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Suzy (1936) ★★ Jean Harlow, Franchot Tone. Thinking a German spy has killed her new husband, a chorus girl flees to Paris and marries a pilot. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Talk of the Town (1942) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jean Arthur. A framed anarchist hides out with a schoolteacher whose other tenant teaches law. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Terry Kiser. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Tangerines (2013) ★★★ Mikheil Meskhi, Misha Meskhi. During the war in Abkhazia, an Estonian man stays behind to harvest tangerines and cares for a wounded fighter. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Wed. 6 p.m. TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 11 a.m.

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. Five superheroes search for a Japanese criminal after a high-tech ninja attack. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TOON Sun. 9 a.m.

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities (2017) The history of black colleges and universities in America, which have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KPBS Mon. 2 a.m. KPBS Tues. 3 a.m. KPBS Wed. 2 a.m. KPBS Thur. 3 a.m. KPBS Fri. 2 a.m. KPBS Sat. 3 a.m.

The Tenant (1976) ★★★ Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani. A Polish clerk rents a Paris flat and begins to act like the former tenant, who committed suicide. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. E Sat. 2 a.m. E Sat. 4 a.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 p.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 3:40 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. History Wed. 10:33 a.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll. Spies and the police chase a handcuffed couple who cannot stand each other. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Three Little Words (1950) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Vera-Ellen. Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby team up to write ``Thinking of You’’ and other songs of the 1920s. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Three Smart Girls (1936) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Binnie Barnes. Three sisters hatch a scheme to break up their estranged father’s impending wedding and reunite him with their mother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Too Young to Kiss (1951) ★★ June Allyson, Van Johnson. A pianist poses as a teenage prodigy to fool a concert impresario who has snubbed her. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. Noon

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Torch Song (1953) ★★ Joan Crawford, Michael Wilding. A hardened Broadway comedy star becomes attracted to a blind pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Towering Inferno (1974) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Paul Newman. San Francisco’s fire chief faces a burning skyscraper whose architect and builder are trapped with a party on the top floor. (PG) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 6:52 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 4 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. Han pasado dos años desde que los Transformers irrumpieran en la vida de Sam Witwicky. Ahora, el objetivo de Sam es ingresar en la universidad y llevar una vida tranquila, pero se ve otra vez involucrado en la guerra entre Autobots y Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:35 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Trumbo (2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Tulsa (1949) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Robert Preston. A cattle rancher’s daughter turns Oklahoma wildcatter with a geologist and an Indian as partners. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Turistas (2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E Sat. 1 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Fri. 8:05 p.m. BET Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Undercover Brother 2 (2019) Michael Jai White, Barry Bostwick. Determined to prove himself as more than just Undercover Brother’s brother, Lionel uses his own unique brand of funk and disguise to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

The Uninvited (1944) ★★★ Ray Milland, Ruth Hussey. A British brother and sister move to a coastal mansion haunted by two ghosts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Archenemies Luc Devereaux and Andrew Scott contend with a terrifying army of reanimated supersoldiers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 9 a.m. HBO Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 5:57 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 3:28 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:48 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Urge (2015) Justin Chatwin, Ashley Greene. An island getaway turns deadly when a mysterious nightclub owner introduces a group of friends to a drug that can’t be taken more than one time. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation From Marriage (1945) ★★★ Robert Donat, Deborah Kerr. An unhappy British couple serve in World War II and come out better, but wanting a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Vampyre Nation (2012) ★★ Andrew Lee Potts, Neil Jackson. Synthetic blood allows humans and vampires to coexist in Romania. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 2:02 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:07 p.m.

Virus (1999) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, William Baldwin. Passengers on a sinking ship board a seemingly deserted Russian vessel containing a mutating alien force. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 6:49 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 8:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:52 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 9 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:10 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Wed. 6:43 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. E Sun. 12:30 p.m. E Wed. 5 p.m. E Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 8:55 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:43 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 12:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Mon. 1 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 2:26 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Whiplash (2014) ★★★ Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons. A first-year music student wins a seat behind the drums in a jazz band led by a teacher who uses fear and intimidation to push his students to perfection. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:30 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

The White Cliffs of Dover (1944) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Alan Marshal. A woman from Oklahoma marries an English aristocrat and raises a son between World War I and World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You (2012) Songs and Interviews with industry insiders and recording artists illustrate a biography of the music legend from her birth in 1963 to her untimely death in 2012. (NR) 42 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 10:40 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:18 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. Noon Syfy Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 11:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Witchslayer Gretl (2012) Shannen Doherty, Paul McGillion. Witch hunter Hansel returns to the haunted forest and learns that his sister, Gretl, is still alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Witness for the Prosecution (1957) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich. An aging barrister defends a man for murder despite damaging testimony from the accused’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) ★★★ Laurence Harvey, Karl Boehm. The German brothers’ story bridges fairy tales: ``The Dancing Princess,’' ``The Cobbler and the Elves,’' ``The Singing Bone.’' (G) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Wrong Boy Next Door (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Calli Taylor. A troubled teenager, sentenced to house arrest, becomes attracted to her seemingly harmless new neighbor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Child (2016) Vivica A. Fox, Gary Daniels. A sociopathic teenager terrorizes a family after claiming to be the father’s long-lost son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Wrong Cruise (2018) Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono. A mother and her teenage daughter find themselves falling for a couple of handsome and charming passengers while on a cruise. However, when they leave the ship for a port excursion, they quickly realize that they’ve been drawn into a web of deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Wrong Neighbor (2017) Michael Madsen, Andrea Bogart. A recently separated father and his teenage daughter become the deadly obsession of their neighbour, a beguiling and deranged young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Roommate (2016) Eric Roberts, Vivica A. Fox. While staying at her sister’s home, a young college professor meets her troubled and dangerous tenant. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Wrong Stepmother (2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Fri. 11:47 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 6:52 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:51 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. 2:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 12:12 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Year of the Dog (2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 10 a.m. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 10 a.m. Disney Mon. 8 p.m. Disney Tues. 8 p.m. Disney Wed. 8 p.m. Disney Thur. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 6:30 p.m. Disney Sat. 6:30 p.m.