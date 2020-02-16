Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Emma,’ ‘The Night Clerk’ and more

Feb. 19

Ride Your Wave

A young woman magically reconnects with the lover she lost to the sea in this anime tale. Written by Reiko Yoshida. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.

Feb. 21

After We Leave

A man tries to find his estranged wife so that they can both immigrate to a colony in outer space. With Brian Silverman, Clay Wilcox, Anita Leeman Torres. Written and directed by Aleem Hossain. (1:22) NR.

Brahms: The Boy II

A family moves into an English country mansion where their young son becomes friends with a creepy life-size doll in this sequel to the 2016 horror tale. With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson. Written by Stacey Menear. Directed by William Brent Bell. (1:26) PG-13.

The Call of the Wild

A sled dog has a series of adventures in the 19th-century Yukon in this update of the Jack London novel. With Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Written by Michael Green. Directed by Chris Sanders. (1:45) PG.

Advertisement

The Cordillera of Dreams

Filmmaker Patricio Guzmán contrasts the natural beauty of his native Chile with the ongoing trauma of that nation’s oppressive past under the Pinochet regime in this award-winning documentary. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:24) NR.

Emerald Run

A family man becomes involved in a scheme to smuggle precious gems across the U.S,.-Mexico border. With David Chokachi, Yancy Butler, Chris Mulkey, Vernon Wells, John Schneider, Michael Pare. Written by Anthony Caruso and Marialisa Caruso. Directed by Eric Etebari. (1:30) PG-13.

Emma

A young woman makes a mess of playing matchmaker in her small English village in this new adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart. Written by Eleanor Catton. Directed by Autumn de Wilde. (2:04) PG.

Goldie

An aspiring hip-hop star tries to hold her family together after her mother is incarcerated. With Slick Woods, George Sample III. Written and directed by Sam de Jong. (1:28) NR.

Advertisement

I Am Fear

Horrors await terrorists who are threatening to behead a celebrity journalist. With William Forsythe, Eoin Macken, Bill Moseley, Faran Tahir, Kristina Klebe, Guinevere Turner. Written by Kevin Shulman and Nathaniel Shulman. Directed by Kevin Shulman. (1:27) NR.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

The pranksters from the basic cable TV show bring their hidden-camera hi-jinks to the big screen. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano. Written by Quinn, Gatto, Murray, Vulcano, Chris Henchy. Directed by Henchy. (1:33) PG-13.

Just One More Kiss

A deceased man’s ghost returns to help his widow try to move on. With Patrick Zeller, Faleena Hopkins, Frances Mitchell. Written and directed by Hopkins. (1:40) NR.

Las Pildoras de Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds)

A woman’s new beau starts acting strangely when he forgets to bring his various medications along on their island vacation. With Jaime Camil, Sandra Echeverría, Ana Belena, Brian Baumgartner, Jason Alexander, Brooke Shields. Written by Randi Mayem Singer, Gary Marks. Directed by Diego Kaplan. In Spanish and English with English subtitles. (1:30) R.

The Night Clerk

A young hotel employee finds himself the lead suspect after witnessing a murder. With Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo, Helen Hunt. Written and directed by Michael Cristofer. (1:30) R.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Documentary charts the songwriter and guitarist’s early life and career with the storied rock group. With Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, Jann Wenner, Ronnie Hawkins, Van Morrison. Directed By Daniel Roher. (1:40) R.

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman

Reissue of the decades-spanning 1951 fantasy drama about a mysterious sea captain doomed to wander the world till he finds true love. With James Mason, Ava Gardner, Nigel Patrick. Written and directed by Albert Lewin. (2:02) NR.

Premature

A young college-bound Harlem woman shares a summer romance with a music producer who is new to town. With Zora Howard, Joshua Boone. Written by Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard. Directed by Green. (1:30) NR.

Advertisement

Standing Up, Falling Down

A failed stand-up comic moves back home to Long Island where he befriends his dermatologist. With Ben Schwartz, Billy Crystal, Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Nate Corddry, Jill Hennessy, Debra Monk, Kevin Dunn. Written by Peter Hoare. Directed by Matt Ratner. (1:31) NR.

The Times of Bill Cunningham

Documentary profiles the late New York Times fashion photographer. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker. Directed by Mark Bozek. (1:14) NR.

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

Documentary profiles pioneering animal-behavior expert Anne Dagg. With the voices of Tatiana Maslany, Victor Garber. Written and directed by Alison Reid. (1:23) NR.

You Go to My Head

A woman suffering from amnesia after a mysterious car crash in the Sahara desert is rescued by a man claiming to be her husband. With Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic. Written by Dimitri de Clercq, Pierre Bourdy, Rosemary Ricchio; based on an idea by de Clercq, Matt Steigbigel. Directed by de Clercq. In English, French, Flemish, Berber languages with English subtitles. (1:56) NR.

Zombi Child

A Haitian teen at an elite boarding school in Paris reveals a dark secret about her family’s past to her classmates. With Louise Labeque, Wislanda Louimat, Mackenson Bijou. Written and directed by Bertrand Bonello. In French, Haitian, English with English subtitles. (1:43) NR.

