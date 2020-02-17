What’s on TV Tuesday, Feb. 18: ‘Frontline: Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos’ on PBS

SERIES

NCIS The team tries to piece together how a retired Navy officer obtained a rare and valuable coin. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Resident Nic (Emily VanCamp) must work with Cain (Morris Chestnut) again as Red Rock opens its new neurosurgery center, but she and the rest of the staff discover that the facility is a far cry from what had been promised. Shaunette Rene Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Bruce Greenwood and Matt Czuchry also star with guest star Alex Hernandez. 8 p.m. Fox

SoCal Connected A new episode of the local news magazine series profiles the firefighters, paramedics and others assigned to Fire Station 9, which serves the nearly 5,000 people living on skid row. 8 p.m. KCET

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Marisa Tomei, Jimmy Kimmel and John Turturro learn about the sacrifices their ancestors made to bring their families from Italy to America. 8 p.m. KOCE

Washington In “Father of His Country,” the conclusion of the documentary miniseries, the Revolution has been won, but as warring nations attack America’s borders and uprisings threaten from within, Washington builds the new United States while enduring treachery and personal attacks. 8 p.m. History

Bless This Mess Rio (Lake Bell) must come up with a new plan when Sierra (Nicole Richie) confesses something big on her wedding day. Also, Mike and Rudy (Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr.) devise a plan to make money from the New Yorkers who are coming in for the wedding and Beau and Kay (David Koechner, Lennon Parham) reach a turning point in their marriage. 8:30 p.m. ABC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow After Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge while she’s away on business, the team takes on its next Encore: Marie Antoinette. Matt Ryan and Brandon Routh also star. 9 p.m. CW

Frontline The new “Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos” profiles the New Mexico-born entrepreneur, and documents Amazon’s rapid success and its global impact. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped In the finale, four repeat champions return for a shot at the championship. Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag and Giorgio Rapicavoli are the judges and Ted Allen hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is heartsick to discover that Diane (Marsai Martin) is no longer friends with Sophie (guest star Cleo Fraser). Also, Dre (Anthony Anderson) discovers a damaged wall that Junior and Jack (Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown) had concealed and makes them repair their expensive mistake. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted A cult leader and the most trusted members of his flock go on the run after he orders his family killed. As Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team step up their pursuit of the fugitives, they begin to uncover illuminating information of this “man of faith” in his previous life as a con artist. Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) tries to do some creative budgeting when he discovers some hospital employees are about to go unpaid. Also, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) gets a visit from one of the last people she ever expected to see, while Iggy (Tyler Labine) takes some dubious measures to support a diagnosis he has made. Anupam Kher also stars with guest star Gina Gershon. 10 p.m. NBC

For Life As Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight to overturn his life sentence, some in his prison crew resent his decision to provide counsel to a white supremacist in order to settle his debt to another inmate (guest star Peter Greene). Also, District Attorney Maskins (Boris McGiver) responds when Aaron sues the New York Police Department to gain access to his case file. Brandon J. Dirden and Erik Jensen also guest star. 10 p.m. ABC

Project Blue Book When Hynek (Aidan Gillen) is kidnapped by the mysterious Man in Black, Quinn (Michael Malarkey) teams up with the CIA to track him down and save his life. 10:05 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Bernie Sanders: Town Hall Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders takes questions in Las Vegas. 5 p.m. CNN

Pete Buttigieg: Town Hall Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg takes questions in Las Vegas. 6 p.m. CNN

Amy Klobuchar: Town Hall Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar takes questions in Las Vegas. 7 p.m. CNN

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) is an executive producer of this documentary filmed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival, an annual event at which hundreds of young people from across the United States perform a combination of published and original poetry and speeches. 7 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gordon Corera; Susan Fowler; Beverly Johnson; Winnie Harlow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwyane Wade; Billie Eilish; “Moulin Rouge!” performance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Elizabeth Wagmeister; Lewis Howes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr., the inspiration for “For Life.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”). 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Piers Morgan; NeNe Leakes guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A man is addicted to prescription medicine; reality star Alexis Haines, convicted of burglaries. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jussie Smollett has been indicted again on six new counts; developments in the Fotis Dulos case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dan Levy; Stephanie Beatriz; Kimora Lee Simmons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A father accused of abuse faces his daughter and 16-year-old drug-addicted son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harrison Ford (“The Call of the Wild”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver (“Hair Love”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Podcast porn; sexsomnia; how to raise children with resilience; kicking food cravings; water kefir. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kevin Nealon. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert Downey Jr.; Aidy Bryant; Little Big Town performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic John Mulaney; comic Fortune Feimster. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Danes; Zach Woods; Gavin Newsom; Elijah Wood performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rainn Wilson; Matteo Lane. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Illinois visits Penn State, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Marquette, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Kentucky visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.