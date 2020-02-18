What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 19: ‘Stumptown’ on ABC

SERIES

The Goldbergs Pops (George Segal) wants to help his grandson, Adam (Sean Giambrone), prepare for a big party at a friend’s house. Also, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) cookbook has turned her into a minor celebrity, which feeds her appetite for fame. Troy Gentile and Jeff Garlin also star, with guest stars Kenny Ridwan and Chris Parnell. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature This new episode documents the weasel family and includes the adventures of a first-time weasel mom and a fearless honey badger. 8 p.m. KOCE

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates travels to Africa to investigate the mystery of humanity’s origins. 8 p.m. Discovery

Schooled Wilma (Haneefah Wood) tries to help CB (Brett Dier) move on from Lainey (AJ Michalka) with help from coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The hit procedural ends its 15-season run with two back-to-back episodes. In the first, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team begin a hunt for Everett Lynch (guest star Michael Mosley). Then, in the finale, the team makes a startling discovery about its quarry. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) take Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing) to dinner to reassure them that they are not bad parents. Also, Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) chaperone Lily’s (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) first date. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA This new episode explores the relationship between humans and their pet cats. 9 p.m. KOCE

Party of Five In a new episode, Lucia (Emily Tosta) continues trying to impress her mentor (recurring guest star Elizabeth Grullon). Also, Natalia (Sol Rodriguez) shares Val’s (Elle Paris Legaspi) secret with Emilio (Brandon Larracuente). Niko Guardado and Audrey Gerthoffer also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Stumptown Dex and Grey (Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson) are in Los Angeles, where a client believes her Hollywood script has been plagiarized by a former classmate in this new episode of the private eye series. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall This new episode travels to the Himalayas to navigate an unexplored river in Bhutan. 10 p.m. KOCE

Good Trouble Davia (Emma Hunton) struggles to come up with a way to make amends to Andre (Terrell Ransom Jr.), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) comes to grips with her feelings for Evan (T.J. Linnard). Elsewhere, Callie (Maia Mitchell) discovers something about Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) that could change everything. 10 p.m. Freeform

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) impulsively dyes her hair. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Year of the Rabbit Matt Berry stars in this new British comedy as a booze-soaked detective inspector who brings a world-weary perspective to investigations while working with his eager younger partner (Freddie Fox). Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong also star. 10:30 p.m. IFC

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate Former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D-N.Y.), former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) discuss the issues at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. 6 p.m. NBC and MSNBC

Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala This new special, recorded at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, features stand-up performances from Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Fortune Feimster and others. 8 p.m. CW

Post-Debate Analysis: Decision 2020 Coverage and analysis of the Democratic presidential debate. 8 p.m. MSNBC and CNN

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution This new documentary chronicles the African American experience during the Revolutionary War. 10 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Artificial diamonds; how Google helps people with ALS. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Harrison Ford; authors Tomi Adeyemi, Jason Reynolds and Kiley Reid. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Brian Van Holt (“Deputy”); LeVar Burton; Ronen Rubinstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”); the Impractical Jokers (“Impractical Jokers: The Movie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer makes latte art; chef Scott Conant. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Adam Pally (“Indebted”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Levy; Skylar Astin; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The inspiration for the series “For Life”; celebrities push for criminal justice reform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Lark Voorhies (“Saved by the Bell”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ken Jeong; Jurnee Smollett-Bell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says an incident when he was young could be why he can’t keep weight off. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“Onward”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Matthew Modine (“Miss Virginia”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors “Roasting” loved ones; the age one is most likely to be miserable; a stress snack. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Conan Lizzy Caplan and D.J. Demers. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Lil Rel Howery; Andre D Thompson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Dern; Kesha performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Huey Lewis; Sam Hunt performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Justin Bieber; James Marsden; Anya Taylor-Joy; Jack Peñate. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; M. Night Shyamalan; Shaed performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline Members of the Guajajara tribe fight to protect the Amazon’s Arariboia Indigenous Reserve. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Ashley Graham. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Butler visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Providence visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Duke visits North Carolina State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Florida Panthers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.