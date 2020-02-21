What’s on TV Saturday, Feb. 22: ‘Almost Family’ on Fox

SERIES

The Kitchen The cooking series returns for a new season. 11 a.m. Food Network

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Olivetta, in West Hollywood, offers a culinary tour featuring foods from Italy, Greece, France and Spain. Also, the family restaurant Osteria Mamma, on Melrose, serves a homemade pasta. 8 p.m. CW

Almost Family In the first of the season’s last two episodes, the criminal trial of Dr. Bechley (Timothy Hutton) begins with the prosecution making an opening statement so powerful that it scares the defendant. Then in the season finale Roxy (Emily Osment) takes drastic action to help Isaac (Mustafa Elzein). 8 p.m. Fox

Seven Worlds, One Planet The new episode “Antarctica” visits the coldest, windiest and least hospitable continent, where survival for penguin chicks means running a predator gantlet of killer whales and leopard seals. Among the other highlights, the cinematographers capture footage of great whales in spectacular feeding spectacles, while starfish and gigantic worms thrive on the seabed. 9 p.m. BBC America; AMC; IFC; Sundance

SPECIALS

Nevada Caucuses The delegate selection process continues and will be covered as breaking news on broadcast and cable outlets, with dedicated coverage on MSNBC, 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. CNN; 1 p.m. Fox News

51st NAACP Image Awards The annual ceremonies celebrate outstanding achievements by people of color in motion pictures, television, music and literature. From the Dolby Theatre. 8 p.m. BET; CMT; LOGO; MTV; POP; TV Land; VH1 and 10 p.m. BET

The Hidden Kingdoms of China Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”) hosts this visually stunning special that takes viewers to a country that is home to creatures seen nowhere else, including the snub-nosed monkey, Tibetan fox, snow leopards and the great panda. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One Appearing before a sold-out crowd in the fabled Flori-Bama Lounge on the Florida-Alabama state line, actor and comic Whitmer Thomas delivers an unconventional program of stand-up and original songs in his first one-hour special. 10 p.m. HBO



MOVIES

Rocketman Taron Egerton portrays Elton John in this 2019 biographical musical. The film charts the pop superstar’s rise from a musical prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his long professional partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Annabelle Comes Home This 2019 sequel to two previous “Annabelle” thrillers is the seventh entry in the “Conjuring” franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who retrieve the cursed doll after several violent incidents. McKenna Grace and Madison Iseman also star. 8:10 p.m. HBO

Love in Store Shopping network co-hosts Terrie and David (Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley) have different on-camera styles and are competing for a promotion in this 2020 romance. Jackée Harry also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Dr. Ian Smith; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Musician Herbie Hancock. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Artist Betye Saar; Bob Moore, Bob’s Red Mill; architect Rem Koolhaas; Richard Dreyfuss. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Panel: Rick Santorum; Bakari Sellers; Linda Chavez; Alexandra Rojas. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The novel coronavirus and China’s response; Afghanistan; Richard Grenell’s new job as Acting Director of National Intelligence: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: the Failure of Globalism”); Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations; author Laurel Miller (“Envisioning a Comprehensive Peace Agreement for Afghanistan”). The next generation of leaders: Author Charlotte Alter (“The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America”). Why many prices are higher in the U.S. than in Europe: Author Thomas Philippon (“The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro; Candace Owen. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Ed O’Keefe; Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Susan Page USA Today; Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; Lanhee Chen, Hoover Institution. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Marc Short, Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Jon Ralston, the Nevada Independent. Panel: Kimberly Atkins; Hugh Hewitt; Dan Pfeiffer, Pod Save America; Betsy Woodruff. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Senate Foreign Relations Committee coordinator Bertie Bowman. Panel: Josh Holmes; Jane Harman; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The Fox News/Trump pardon link; Facebook says it can’t remove all disinformation because it will disproportionally affect conservatives; Trump, Bloomberg and the 2020 campaign: Taylor Lorenz, the New York Times; podcaster Errol Louis (“You Decide”); David Frum, the Atlantic. China kicking out western reporters: Megha Rajagopalan, BuzzFeed News. John Solomon’s Ukraine columns: Oliver Darcy, CNN; Julia Ioffe, GQ; Marko Suprun, StopFake.org. Drive-By Truckers on Southern Rock in the Trump era: Patterson Hood, Drive-By Truckers; Mike Cooley, Drive-By Truckers. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Sara Fischer, Axios; Mo Elleithee; Sam Donaldson; Sean Spicer; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17; jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Colorado, 1 p.m. CBS. Also, Tennessee visits Auburn, 9 a.m. CBS; Marquette visits Providence, 9 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Kansas State, 11 a.m. CBS; Michigan visits Purdue, 11 a.m. ESPN; Houston visits Memphis, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Xavier, 11:30 a.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Joseph’s visits George Mason, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Florida visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; LSU visits South Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Richmond visits St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Virginia Tech visits Duke, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Texas-Rio Grande Valley visits New Mexico State, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Gonzaga visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ABC

MLS Soccer Chicago Fire visits LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

