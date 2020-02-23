Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,’ ‘The Room’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

En la palma de tu mano (In the palm of your hand) Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles presents this black-and-white 1951 film noir from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema starring Arturo de Córdova as a fraudulent clairvoyant. In Spanish with English subtitles. Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $8-$12. lacla.org

Shot on Videotape: Social Issue Dramas Preserved by UCLA Two rare TV programs exploring life in communities of color: KCET’s “Canción de la Raza (Song of the People)” from 1968; and ABC’s “If You Give a Dance You Gotta Pay the Band” from 1972, with Donna Bryan and Laurence Fishburne. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

La La Land Ryan Gosling and Oscar winner Emma Stone star in Damien Chazelle’s musical 2016 romance. ArcLight Hollywood, 6360 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 7:30 p.m. Also at ArcLight Sherman Oaks, 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; and ArcLight Culver City, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Mon., 8 p.m. $14.50-$18. arclightcinemas.com

Shocks to the System: An Evening with Manuel DeLanda The philosopher and moving-image artist lectures and presents a selection of his films and videos. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Paul Reubens presents a pair of 35th-anniversary screenings of the 1985 comedy featuring his wacky man-child alter ego. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30. $39-$59. livenation.com

Cruising Al Pacino plays an undercover cop trying to catch a serial killer in New York City’s gay S&M subculture in William Friedkin’s controversial 1980 crime drama. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

The Room Writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau appears in person for screenings of his disastrous 2003 indie drama/cult classic about a San Francisco banker whose fiancée is cheating on him with his best friend. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. $20. landmarktheatres.com



Touch of Evil 1998 restoration of Orson Welles’ 1958 crime thriller set in a Mexican border town; with Welles, Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 6:15 p.m.; Sat., 4:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Dangerous Erotics: A Tribute to Carolee Schneemann Salute to the multidisciplinary feminist artist includes screenings, music and panel discussions. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Feb. 29. Sat., 4 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Pandora’s Box G.W. Pabst’s 1929 fable starring Louise Brooks as a stylish young woman no man can resist; part of the LA Phil’s “Weimar Republic” festival. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

