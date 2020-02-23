Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,’ ‘The Room’ and more

Paul Reubens in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”
Paul Reubens in the 1985 comedy “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”
(Warner Bros.)
By Matt Cooper 
Feb. 23, 2020
6 AM
Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

En la palma de tu mano (In the palm of your hand) Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles presents this black-and-white 1951 film noir from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema starring Arturo de Córdova as a fraudulent clairvoyant. In Spanish with English subtitles. Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $8-$12. lacla.org

Shot on Videotape: Social Issue Dramas Preserved by UCLA Two rare TV programs exploring life in communities of color: KCET’s “Canción de la Raza (Song of the People)” from 1968; and ABC’s “If You Give a Dance You Gotta Pay the Band” from 1972, with Donna Bryan and Laurence Fishburne. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

La La Land Ryan Gosling and Oscar winner Emma Stone star in Damien Chazelle’s musical 2016 romance. ArcLight Hollywood, 6360 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 7:30 p.m. Also at ArcLight Sherman Oaks, 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; and ArcLight Culver City, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Mon., 8 p.m. $14.50-$18. arclightcinemas.com

Shocks to the System: An Evening with Manuel DeLanda The philosopher and moving-image artist lectures and presents a selection of his films and videos. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Paul Reubens presents a pair of 35th-anniversary screenings of the 1985 comedy featuring his wacky man-child alter ego. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30. $39-$59. livenation.com

Cruising Al Pacino plays an undercover cop trying to catch a serial killer in New York City’s gay S&M subculture in William Friedkin’s controversial 1980 crime drama. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

The Room Writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau appears in person for screenings of his disastrous 2003 indie drama/cult classic about a San Francisco banker whose fiancée is cheating on him with his best friend. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. $20. landmarktheatres.com

Touch of Evil 1998 restoration of Orson Welles’ 1958 crime thriller set in a Mexican border town; with Welles, Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 6:15 p.m.; Sat., 4:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Dangerous Erotics: A Tribute to Carolee Schneemann Salute to the multidisciplinary feminist artist includes screenings, music and panel discussions. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Feb. 29. Sat., 4 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Pandora’s Box G.W. Pabst’s 1929 fable starring Louise Brooks as a stylish young woman no man can resist; part of the LA Phil’s “Weimar Republic” festival. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
