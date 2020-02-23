Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dance in L.A. this week: Los Angeles Ballet salutes Balanchine and more

Los Angeles Ballet
Los Angeles Ballet salutes choreographer George Balanchine in performances at the Broad Stage this week.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Feb. 23, 2020
6 AM
Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

Fruits borne out of rust Japanese visual artist Tabaimo and choreographer Maki Morishita join forces for this multimedia dance work exploring the hidden world all around us. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents an updated version of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work inspired by the music of Bach. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Sun., noon and 5 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. LADanceProject.org

Balanchine Black & White Los Angeles Ballet stages the choreographer’s works “Concerto Barocco,” set to the music of Bach, and “Agon” and “Apollo” set to the works of Stravinsy. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 6 p.m. (followed by LAB’s annual gala at 8:30 p.m.) $62-$114. losangelesballet.org

Explore Dance Benita Bike’s DanceArt performs. Los Angeles Mission College AMP Theater, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734. danceart.org

Things to do

Dance Masters at Chapman Choreographer Igal Perry, pianist Daniel Gortler, et al., join forces for this intimate show. Chapman University, Waltmar Theatre, 1 University Drive, Orange. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $10, $15. (714) 997-6624. chapman.edu

Immigrant Stories — An American Journey Told Through Dance Danza Floricanto/USA salutes people who make a difference in the community. Rosenthal Theatre, Inner City Arts, 720 Kohler St., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$25. (323) 261-0385. danzafloricantousa.org

Romeo + Juliet Ballet BC updates the classic tale of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, with new choreography by Medhi Walerski. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsTheaterClassical Music
Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
