Entertainment & Arts

Harvey Weinstein accusers celebrate ‘brave women’ after guilty verdict

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves Manhattan’s criminal court after prosecutors completed their closing argument in his rape trial.
(Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Feb. 24, 2020
10:25 AM
Several of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are speaking out after the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty of rape and a felony sex crime, but acquitted on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a potential life sentence.

After days of deliberation, the jury came to its decision Monday, marking a major development since several women came forward with the first of many allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein nearly three years ago, catapulting the #MeToo movement.

Among the first to respond to the verdict were the Silence Breakers, a group made up of 23 of Weinstein’s accusers, including Ashley Judd and Rosanna Arquette, who have been vocal in the time leading up to his trial.

“While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator,” their statement read.

“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world.

“This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers,” the statement continued. “Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over. As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”

Judd and Arquette also spoke out individually on Twitter, saluting the “brave women” who testified against Weinstein. Actress Annabella Sciorra, aspiring actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant at Weinstein Co. Mimi Haley delivered the trial’s three key testimonies.

“For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you,” Judd wrote.

“Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense,” Arquette tweeted. “We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Heading into the proceedings, Weinstein was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape.

Here’s a sampling of more reactions to Monday’s verdict:

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
