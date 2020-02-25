What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 26: ‘It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart’ on TBS and truTV

SERIES

Riverdale A night in the woods goes horribly awry for Betty, Archie and Veronica (Lili Reinhart, K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) is torn between parental rules and peer pressure as he wants to sneak off campus with his friends for lunch at a mall food court, which is forbidden by Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey). Also, Geoff (Sam Lerner) uses Barry’s (Troy Gentile) college ID to get food at the dorm. Augie Isaacs, Shayne Topp and Matt Bush guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The unscripted series ends its 10th season. 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo.

SEAL Team The military drama returns with a two-episode premiere where Jason (David Boreanaz) and team travel to Caracas to extract a CIA agent being held hostage by Venezuela’s special police. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow the latest lead while working to uncover the attempted killing of someone in their community. Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

NOVA The new episode “Mysteries of Sleep” documents why animals and humans need to sleep, what happens to the brain during sleep and the role sleep plays in memory, trauma and emotion regulation. 9 p.m. KOCE

Single Parents Angie (Leighton Meester) uses Sophie (Marlow Barkley) as bait to get time with her crush (Chris Geere). Kimrie Lewis, Taran Killam and Tyler Wladis also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

20/20 This new episode highlights the most successful products, pitches and entrepreneurs to appear on the unscripted invention series “Shark Tank.” With Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) tries to protect Callie (Maia Mitchell), although it’s not clear whether she really wants him to. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is surprised when she learns the identity of the person who wrote the anti-female manifesto at work. Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Josh Pence and Tommy Martinez also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart British actress Amy Hoggart (“Almost Royal” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”) stars as a well-meaning but completely unqualified life coach who tries to help her American clients cope with difficult issues by drawing parallels to her own problems in this new comedy. 10 p.m. TBS and TRU

Year of the Rabbit Before the city is engulfed by panic and riots, Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his team (Freddie Fox, Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong) must catch a new killer stalking the streets of London disguised as a terrifying figure from urban folklore. Keeley Hawes, Paul Kaye and Ann Mitchell also star in this Victorian era British comedy. 10:30 p.m. IFC

SPECIALS

Presidential Candidate Town Halls CNN hosts Democratic hopefuls meeting with voters in Charleston, S.C. Michael Bloomberg, 4 p.m.; former Vice President Joe Biden, 5 p.m.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 6 p.m.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Minn.) 7 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Suze Orman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Harry Styles performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Elisabeth Moss (“The Invisible Man”); Pitbull, Static and Ben El perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carlos Santana. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elisabeth Moss (“The Invisible Man”); Guy Fieri. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Eddie Holland and Brian Holland (“Come and Get These Memories: The Story of Holland-Dozier-Holland”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Finesse Mitchell (“Outmatched”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk William Shatner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Successful female entrepreneurs; how to be a lady boss. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Flight attendant and passenger tantrums on airplanes; a woman’s viral video of an unhappy traveler. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Siblings say their mother has blown through a $250,000 inheritance, drinks and takes pills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”); Charlotte Awbery and Kevin Freshwater. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Bow Wow (Millennium Tour). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Attacks on nurses; a laundry hack to save on dryer-sheet costs. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kiley Reid (“Such a Fun Age”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Wanda Sykes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Beckham; Guy Fieri; Doja Cat performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Segel; Charlotte Alter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Iliza Shlesinger; Soccer Mommy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; Princess Nokia. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Travis Kelce; Finesse Mitchell; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Beth Behrs; Tichina Arnold. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball St. John’s visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Marquette, 5:30 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Florida, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the San Antonio Spurs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

