Hollywood stars align for their presidential picks on Super Tuesday

John Legend, Elizabeth Warren
Singer-songwriter John Legend has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
3:17 PM
Happy Super Tuesday from the super famous!

The Democratic primary election takes place today in 14 states, including California, and several celebrities have taken to social media to campaign for their preferred presidential candidate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has attracted a number of high-profile supporters — including Ariana Grande, Susan Sarandon and Dick Van Dyke — as has Sen. Elizabeth Warren, backed by Constance Wu, Janelle Monáe, Sally Field and more.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has collected endorsements from the likes of Cher and Debra Messing, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has Ted Danson and Tim Gunn in his corner.

Among the top four contenders, here’s a sampling of whom stars are rooting for today.

Team Biden

Team Bloomberg

Team Sanders

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is Super Tuesday which means 1357 pledged delegates (33.8% of the nationwide total) are up for grabs. I voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires. That’s why we have a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on our hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who’ve been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education. A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to restore our democracy and make our country prioritize the interests of its citizens. Go vote!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

View this post on Instagram

votevotevotevotevotevotevote

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Team Warren

View this post on Instagram

Here are some posts that have touched me today on #supertuesday. I was very proud to for my candidate. The picture is of me happily making phone calls to super volunteers, thanking them for their incredible energy walking through neighborhoods all across our country, talking to folks, making phone calls.... I talked to people who are hungry for big structural change, for the corruption in Washington to cease, for government to work for ordinary folks, and for everything from a fair paycheck to climate justice. I have been moved and impressed by grassroots and local workers providing direct services on issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, elder abuse, prison reform, and more..... Thank you for a powerful week campaigning for @elizabethwarren

A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCalifornia
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
