Hollywood stars align for their presidential picks on Super Tuesday

Happy Super Tuesday from the super famous!
The Democratic primary election takes place today in 14 states, including California, and several celebrities have taken to social media to campaign for their preferred presidential candidate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has attracted a number of high-profile supporters — including Ariana Grande, Susan Sarandon and Dick Van Dyke — as has Sen. Elizabeth Warren, backed by Constance Wu, Janelle Monáe, Sally Field and more.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has collected endorsements from the likes of Cher and Debra Messing, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has Ted Danson and Tim Gunn in his corner.
Among the top four contenders, here’s a sampling of whom stars are rooting for today.
Team Biden
If we want to protect our Democracy, if we want to protect our Environment, if we want to rid our Republic of the Criminal in the White House, cast your vote today for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 3, 2020
ONE THING I KNOW ABOUT JOE..HE WILL LISTEN TO EVERYONE….& HE WILL”HEAR THEM”— Cher (@cher) March 2, 2020
Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and i hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins We MUST oust Trump.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 3, 2020
Yeah, well said @DebraMessing. So happy you’re with @TeamJoe @JoeBiden https://t.co/A5An8WkpF9— Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) March 2, 2020
i want trump out - still love warren - but will be supporting #BIDEN— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 2, 2020
AWESOME NEWS! Great run Amy and we appreciate ya support for @JoeBiden Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Bidenhttps://t.co/KbOpQCom7W #WEKNOWJOE 🤗🙆🏾♀️🇺🇸— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) March 2, 2020
I refuse to underestimate the power of intelligence, kindness and decency.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 2, 2020
My friend, @JoeBiden has all of that and so much more.
Joe already has the respect of world leaders. He has the experience to effectively lead on day one.
I’m endorsing Joe Biden for President. pic.twitter.com/uW9vY9Vj6b
It's undeniable what a refreshing change @JoeBiden would make as president. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/k4vMKY5lTB— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 3, 2020
I understand completely how certain other candidates provide ideas, hope, comfort.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 29, 2020
And if one among those convinced me they could win, I’m in.
But they haven’t.#Biden2020
I just donated to @joebiden campaign and I’m very proudly voting for @joebiden on Super Tuesday in the California primary! He’s a good and decent man and will restore dignity to the office. He’ll be a president we can be proud of and have faith in. Let’s all get behind Joe!— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 1, 2020
Team Bloomberg
Climate change is a crisis, and our future hangs in the balance. I trust @MikeBloomberg to lead this fight and #GetItDone. https://t.co/Vy6kIoxcmB. #DemDebate— Ted Danson (@TedDanson) February 20, 2020
For as long as I’ve known him, @MikeBloomberg has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community. Unlike others, Mike listens carefully to the concerns of his constituents - and gets things done.— Tim Gunn (@TimGunn) January 29, 2020
I’m voting for Mike because he will Make it Work for the LGBTQ+ community & all Americans. pic.twitter.com/z7ZITpvvo2
Team Sanders
MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is Super Tuesday which means 1357 pledged delegates (33.8% of the nationwide total) are up for grabs. I voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires. That’s why we have a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on our hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who’ve been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education. A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to restore our democracy and make our country prioritize the interests of its citizens. Go vote!
So much respect for these volunteers, not only in Charleston but nationwide, who are putting in the work to spread @BernieSanders’ message door-to-door and getting people out to vote. https://t.co/OioGGytlDe— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 24, 2020
The American people want democracy, not oligarchy. @BernieSanders is funded by the people, and he will be a president for the people. #DemDebate— Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) February 26, 2020
I’m 94 and I will be there supporting @BernieSanders https://t.co/oX7LkUWpK1— Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) February 28, 2020
GO BERNIE! Ayah New Hampshah! This is the leader we need Babees https://t.co/WgdHTeLndI— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2020
Bernie’s what’s happening!😁— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hey Super Tuesday voters, let’s follow the lead of young people who see hope in their future with Bernie Sanders! We have a chance to guarantee healthcare for all, tackle the climate crisis with a solution as big as the problem and fund this and much more by simply asking the super rich to pay just a little more in taxes. This is not pie in the sky, it’s realistic solutions to very real problems and we owe it to our children and the next generation. Bernie has a real chance to win and get these wildly popular policies passed If we get out there and vote for him today. Go to this website to find your polling place: https://berniesanders.com/vote
Yay! Let’s do this.@BernieSanders @People4Bernie pic.twitter.com/IqrB27afKV— Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) March 3, 2020
Come on people Super Tuesday - watch this - you know what to do - tomorrow you are the law - act with justice -vote @BernieSanders— John Cusack (@johncusack) March 3, 2020
Final summation : I believe we have justice in our hearts -
The Verdict - Paul Newman - Courtroom Summation https://t.co/MM14sYEUO6 via @YouTube
Instead of doing what the pundits say I voted my conscience I voted for Bernie— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 3, 2020
What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 3, 2020
If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.@BernieSanders #SuperTuesday#VoteForBernie pic.twitter.com/qx5FrgXIS8
Democrats, don’t be defined by the negative of what is “impossible.”— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 3, 2020
Define yourself by the possibility of what is imaginable.#NotMeUs #BernieSanders #SuperTuesdaypic.twitter.com/CFNopxuDTx
Feel the Bern! @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/xftoNTXfKJ— Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) March 3, 2020
And just last week he was lying about getting arrested trying to see Mandela. The guy is an electoral disaster waiting to happen. #VoteBernie https://t.co/JYEn7ImSf7— Tim Robbins (@TimRobbins1) March 3, 2020
Bernie sanders is not a radical.— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 25, 2020
Raising minimum wage is not radical.
Pursuing healthcare for all is not radical.
Pursuing higher education for all is not radical.
Seeking legislation that protects our earth, our home, is not radical.
The pursuit of equity is American.
Team Warren
Elizabeth Warren .— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2020
I’m so excited for #PresidentWarren— Sally Field (@sally_field) February 18, 2020
I’m attending California for Warren’s event, “Los Angeles Speech with Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/ML0bmeH9dm— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) March 1, 2020
https://t.co/FJpQylY0J2 #ChooseWarren pic.twitter.com/xRt0bYQkda— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 3, 2020
The future of our democracy is at stake. @JohnLegend and I are ready to fight—join us. pic.twitter.com/VmVBCtFLd4— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 29, 2020
Because I love her and think she has ALL the qualities of a great leader, as well as a healing way of communicating that this country so desperately needs, I’m voting for @ewarren. Do with this info what you will. I’m not a perfect person & I once lied about seeing Wicked.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 25, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Here are some posts that have touched me today on #supertuesday. I was very proud to for my candidate. The picture is of me happily making phone calls to super volunteers, thanking them for their incredible energy walking through neighborhoods all across our country, talking to folks, making phone calls.... I talked to people who are hungry for big structural change, for the corruption in Washington to cease, for government to work for ordinary folks, and for everything from a fair paycheck to climate justice. I have been moved and impressed by grassroots and local workers providing direct services on issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, elder abuse, prison reform, and more..... Thank you for a powerful week campaigning for @elizabethwarren
Today is primary day in California where you can same day register! Make the time to vote, whomever you support. It does matter. But if you’re looking for a candidate, Elizabeth Warren is a great choice. I am so excited about her candidacy.— roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2020
I’m with @SenWarren. I trust her judgment and I believe in her love for this country. Where she goes, I go.— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 2, 2020
Smart. Very Smart. And Funny! #ChooseWarren https://t.co/7pElxAigPl— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) March 2, 2020
I’m voting @ewarren on Tues.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 1, 2020
I am also a realist & believe in having a plan B. What do you think of a Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket?
Steady experience & guidance during an immediate health & financial crisis with a path to the future for women in significant leadership roles.
View this post on Instagram
Do your research. Cast your votes like your life depends on it. Because in 2020, it does. Choose the candidate who chooses you. #ChooseWarren #SheCantWinIfYouDontVote #Vote #SheHasAPlan ElizabethWarren.com for more info. Reposted from @elizabethwarren I will continue listening to and learning from impacted communities because they make the plans we propose stronger. I'm committed to being their partner in the White House. - #regrann
For many, TODAY is that day! #ChooseWarren 🗽 https://t.co/oF8yUwzxMy— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 3, 2020
I wanted to be a winner so I geared up and went to Pawnee to vote#VoteWarren pic.twitter.com/ii83TJtkcm— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 3, 2020
Loved reading this. What a good person. @ewarren https://t.co/eJNqeuluDO— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 27, 2020
I’ve been better about keepin my mouf shut on this here platform BUT it is so clearly Elizabeth Warren. I’ve seen enough. And the idea that Buttigieg could have come out ahead of her in ANYTHING at this point says sooooooooo much about US, about where we are right now.— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 20, 2020
I am proud & excited to be voting for @ewarren— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 28, 2020
She is the president we need to heal our country. She is the fighter we need to cross-examine—and crush—Donald Trump.
Go to https://t.co/6c70K1RCGW pic.twitter.com/rE7BcSFt9J