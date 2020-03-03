What’s on TV Wednesday, March 4: ‘Stumptown’ on ABC

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Charles and Dr. Halstead (Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss) continue their clash over patient treatment plans, while Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) gets some long-overdue good news, and Nurse Sexton and Dr. Choi (Yaya DaCosta, Brian Tee) uncover a patient’s scam. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Alice (Mädchen Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and its latest mystery. Also, Archie, Betty and Veronica (K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as an investigation gets underway. 8 p.m. CW

Party of Five Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) relies on Natalia’s (Sol Rodriguez) help when the family’s social worker returns. Also, Val (Elle Paris Legaspi) makes a surprising request that is likely to have lasting repercussions and Ella (Audrey Gerthoffer) surprises Beto (Niko Guardado) in Mexico. Emily Tosta also stars in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

SEAL Team Following a mission failure, Bravo Team conducts a review to identify who’s responsible for a possibly career-ending mistake. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and Neil Brown Jr. star. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources to find clues. 9 p.m. CW

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) takes a case helping a mother who has lost custody of her children, which triggers parallels to her time in Afghanistan. Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Twenties An aspiring screenwriter and member of the LGBTQ community (Jonica T. Gibbs) follows her life dreams with her straight friends (Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham) in this new comedy premiering with two episodes. Sophina Brown also stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET

Tournament of Champions Guy Fieri hosts this new five-part bracket-style culinary competition series in which 16 of the nation’s best chefs face off in a series of elimination rounds. Among the contestants are Richard Blais, Rocco DiSpirito, Michael Voltaggio, Alex Guarnaschelli, Amanda Freitag, Marcel Vigneron, Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso and Elizabeth Falkner. 10 p.m. Food Network

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) deals with a moral dilemma in the season finale. Zuri Adele, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Dave Burd stars as a neurotic guy in his late 20s who harbors fantasies of becoming the next great rapper in this new comedy. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Travis Bennett, Christine Ko and GaTa also star. 10 p.m. FXX

68 Whiskey Roback and Davis (Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy) attempt a difficult and dangerous rescue through an old minefield in this new episode of the service comedy. Gage Golightly, Nicholas Coombe and Cristina Rodlo also star. 10 p.m. Paramount

It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart Amy flies to Miami to help a college student struggling with the city’s sexiness in this new episode of the comedy series. 10 p.m. truTV

Year of the Rabbit Rabbit’s (Matt Berry) team goes undercover among warring youth gangs in this new episode of the comedy miniseries. Freddie Fox, Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong also star. 10:30 p.m. IFC

SPECIALS

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda The aerialist, a seventh-generation member of the celebrated Great Wallendas high-wire extended family, attempts an 1,800-foot walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua in this new two-hour special. 8 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning America Ferrera. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Top sellers for spring. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Janina Gavankar; Pamela Adlon; Nik Wallenda; Rocco DiSpirito. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sportscaster Cheryl Miller; Doug Shupe, AAA. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jason Biggs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ed Asner; guest co-hosts Brandy and Ray J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A fitness challenge with Mark Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eugene Levy; Alyson Hannigan; 15 White Coats. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man’s family worries about his baby’s safety because he and his ex have an abusive relationship. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Beckham, Miami FC Club; Usher (“Burden”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez (“Good Trouble”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Visit to nail salon sends woman to hospital; company founders embrace integrative work lives. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Disability rights activist Judith Heumann. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hillary Rodham Clinton; Noah Schnapp; Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Hayes; David Chang. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elle Fanning; Dave Burd; Local Natives perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Judy Greer; soccer player Javier Hernández. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ty Burrell; Susie Essman; Glen Sobel performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jo Koy; Erinn Hayes. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: Wake Forest versus North Carolina, 10 a.m. FS Prime; Pittsburgh versus Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Clemson versus Miami, 3:30 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

