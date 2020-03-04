What’s on TV Thursday, March 5: ‘Better Things’ on FX

SERIES
Young Sheldon Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) is furious when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) accuses him of plagiarism. Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the smart spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Katy Keene Trying to get into fashion school, Katy (Lucy Hale) turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) for help. Ashleigh Murray and Julia Chan also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Last Man Standing When Mandy (Molly Ephraim) worries about Kyle (Christoph Sanders) passing his first college exam, she secretly enlists Vanessa, Jen and Ryan (Nancy Travis, Krista Marie Yu and Jordan Masterson) in this new episode of the family comedy. Tim Allen also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Outmatched After Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) realize that Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) has never failed at anything she’s attempted, they decide on a strategy that will introduce her to not succeeding at something, to prepare her for later disappointments in life. Also, Brian (Connor Kalopsis) decides to spend playtime with Leila (Oakley Bull) after Marc (Jack Stanton) beats him at chess in the new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Will & Grace When Karen’s (Megan Mullally) new boyfriend (Joel McHale) takes her to a cabin in the woods, Will and Grace (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing) fear she’s in danger and try to save her in the conclusion of this two-episode story arc. Sean Hayes also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Deputy “10-8 School Ties” When one of Charlie’s mentees from the local library gets mixed up with a gang, Charlie ropes in the whole team to help save her life; Cade and Teresa struggle to deal with an unforeseen situation with their foster children. 9 p.m. Fox
The Busch Family Brewed Premiering with two episodes, this unscripted comedy revolves around Adolphus Busch’s great grandson, Billy Busch Sr., his wife Christi and their seven children — ages 14 to 28 — descendants of the founders of the Busch beer brand. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CMT and MTV
Carol’s Second Act The other interns warn Carol (Patricia Heaton) that her relationship with Dr. Lewis (Patrick Fabian) might be moving too fast. Ito Aghayere and Lucas Neff also star in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Indebted Dave and Rebecca (Adam Palley, Abby Elliott) worry that with grandparents in the house, the kids will wind up spoiled — especially when Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth and Debbie and Stew (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy protocol. Jessy Hodges also stars. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Vegas Chef Prizefight Anne Burrell is host of this new six-episode cooking competition in which six chiefs embark seek to be named head chef of a new restaurant in the Flamingo in Las Vegas. 10 p.m. Food Network
Better Things The offbeat family comedy returns for a new season with an hour-long premiere. Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward star. 10 p.m. FX
MOVIES
Kirk Douglas films TCM is devoting the day to the movies of the late actor. Up first, “Along the Great Divide” (1951), 9:15 a.m.; “Out of the Past " (1947), 11 a.m.; “Young Man With a Horn"(1950), 12:45 p.m.; “Lust for Life” (1956), 2:45 p.m. ; “Paths of Glory” (1957), 5 p.m. , “Spartacus” (1960), 6:45 p.m. “The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), 11:30 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alexis McGill, Planned Parenthood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Women CEOs; best things to buy in March; colon cancer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Ryan Scott; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Katie Couric, Stand Up to Cancer; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer”; Doug Shupe, AAA; Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Andrew Yang guest co-hosts; Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sadie Murray. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nia Long; guest co-hosts Paris and Nicky Hilton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A woman confronts her husband’s mistress during a high-speed car chase that leads to his death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and the cast of the movie “The Way Back.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jeff Friday (American Black Film Festival); Keyshia Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A mother discusses raising a nonverbal autistic son; another shares her experience with MERT. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Whitney Cummings; Puss N Boots perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keith Urban performs; Casey Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Andre (“Bad Trip”); Phantogram performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Liv Tyler; Norman Reedus; Blackbear performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jameela Jamil. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Virginia Tech, 8 a.m. FS Prime; Virginia versus Syracuse, 11 a.m. FS Prime
Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus England, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
