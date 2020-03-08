Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘King Kong,’ ‘Near Dark’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for March 8-15:
Dear Fredy Documentary salutes Fredy Hirsch, a gay Jewish man who helped thousands of children during the Holocaust; in Hebrew with English subtitles. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; RSVP required. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org
Women to the Polls: A Suffrage Film Festival This monthlong showcase gets underway with filmmaker Alice Guy Blaché’s 1912 silent “Making an American Citizen” and 1947’s “The Shocking Miss Pilgrim” starring Betty Grable. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (213) 368-1616. suffragefilmfestival.com
Asian American Film Festival Six-film showcase features works by Asian American filmmakers and starring Asian American casts. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Intimate Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 University Drive, L.A. Mon., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. (323) 343-6600. luckmanarts.org
Christ Stopped at Eboli Francesco Rosi’s 1979 drama about an anti-fascist intellectual exiled to a remote village in 1930s Italy. With Gian Maria Volontè. In Italian with English subtitles. Lumiere Cinema, the Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tue., 2 p.m. $5, $6. (310) 274-6860. lumierecinemala.com
Near Dark Vampires hunt and feed while roaming the back roads of the Midwest in an RV in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1987 cult classic. With Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Tue., 6:30 and 9 p.m. $15. drafthouse.com
-
Classical music concerts in L.A. this week for March 8-15 include Pink Martini performing with Pacific Symphony plus the return of the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival
-
Dance concerts in L.A. for March 8-15 include Heidi Duckler Dance’s site-specific work “Underway” and the closing performance of American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage”
-
New museum shows in L.A. for March 8-15 include “Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes” at the Getty Museum and “Lifelines/Timelines: Exploring The Huntington’s Collections Through Bonsai” at the Huntington
-
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for March 8-15 include the musical “A Bronx Tale” at Segerstrom Center, the return of “Hamilton” at the Pantages and Deaf West Theatre’s take on Jean Cocteau’s “Orphée” at Odyssey Theatre
Ephraim Asili: The Diaspora Suite The filmmaker presents this series of documentaries exploring the African diaspora worldwide. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org
Ha! Aaah! The Painful Relationship Between Humor and Horror Multimedia presentation by screenwriter and instructor David Misch. University of Philosophical Research, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12, $15. eventbrite.com
Pasadena International Film Festival Showcase for independent cinema also includes panel discussions and other events. Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; other area venues. Starts Thu.; ends March 19. $15; passes available. pasadenafilmfestival.org
Rain Joan Crawford stars in this 1932 melodrama filmed on Catalina and based on a W. Somerset Maugham novel about a prostitute in the tropics. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon, Catalina. Fri., 7 p.m. $12. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Humphrey Bogart stars in John Huston’s classic 1948 fable about three men seeking a fortune in gold in the Mexican wilderness. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com
King Kong The giant ape is taken from Skull Island only to run amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. Various theaters. Next Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15. fathomevents.com