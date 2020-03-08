Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘King Kong,’ ‘Near Dark’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for March 8-15:

Dear Fredy Documentary salutes Fredy Hirsch, a gay Jewish man who helped thousands of children during the Holocaust; in Hebrew with English subtitles. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; RSVP required. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Women to the Polls: A Suffrage Film Festival This monthlong showcase gets underway with filmmaker Alice Guy Blaché’s 1912 silent “Making an American Citizen” and 1947’s “The Shocking Miss Pilgrim” starring Betty Grable. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (213) 368-1616. suffragefilmfestival.com

Asian American Film Festival Six-film showcase features works by Asian American filmmakers and starring Asian American casts. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Intimate Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 University Drive, L.A. Mon., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. (323) 343-6600. luckmanarts.org

Christ Stopped at Eboli Francesco Rosi’s 1979 drama about an anti-fascist intellectual exiled to a remote village in 1930s Italy. With Gian Maria Volontè. In Italian with English subtitles. Lumiere Cinema, the Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tue., 2 p.m. $5, $6. (310) 274-6860. lumierecinemala.com

Near Dark Vampires hunt and feed while roaming the back roads of the Midwest in an RV in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1987 cult classic. With Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Tue., 6:30 and 9 p.m. $15. drafthouse.com

Ephraim Asili: The Diaspora Suite The filmmaker presents this series of documentaries exploring the African diaspora worldwide. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Ha! Aaah! The Painful Relationship Between Humor and Horror Multimedia presentation by screenwriter and instructor David Misch. University of Philosophical Research, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12, $15. eventbrite.com

Pasadena International Film Festival Showcase for independent cinema also includes panel discussions and other events. Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; other area venues. Starts Thu.; ends March 19. $15; passes available. pasadenafilmfestival.org

Rain Joan Crawford stars in this 1932 melodrama filmed on Catalina and based on a W. Somerset Maugham novel about a prostitute in the tropics. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon, Catalina. Fri., 7 p.m. $12. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Humphrey Bogart stars in John Huston’s classic 1948 fable about three men seeking a fortune in gold in the Mexican wilderness. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

King Kong The giant ape is taken from Skull Island only to run amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. Various theaters. Next Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15. fathomevents.com

