Dance in L.A. this week: Heidi Duckler Dance and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for March 8-15:
Obsessed Pho More: Contemporary Ballet & Art Songs The Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music presents dance works by choreographers Carla Körbes and Sarah Wroth. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org
Of Love and Rage American Ballet Theatre presents the world premiere of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s dance fable inspired by an ancient Greek tale about star-crossed lovers on a high-seas adventure. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
-
Classical music concerts in L.A. this week for March 8-15 include Pink Martini performing with Pacific Symphony plus the return of the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival
-
Classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for March 8-15 include the 1933 version of “King Kong,” the 1948 tale “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” and 1987 vampire thriller “Near Dark”
-
New museum shows in L.A. for March 8-15 include “Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes” at the Getty Museum and “Lifelines/Timelines: Exploring The Huntington’s Collections Through Bonsai” at the Huntington
-
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for March 8-15 include the musical “A Bronx Tale” at Segerstrom Center, the return of “Hamilton” at the Pantages and Deaf West Theatre’s take on Jean Cocteau’s “Orphée” at Odyssey Theatre
St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland Celebration of Irish music and dance features dancers from “Riverdance,” the Chieftans, etc., plus students from Burbank’s Celtic Irish Dance Academy. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; $42-$54. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com
Brecht Bret Easterling dances this evening-length solo work featuring a score created in real time using sounds captured during the performance by an array of microphones. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $25. ladanceproject.org
Sleeping Beauty State Street Ballet updates the Marius Petipa favorite based on the fairy tale and set to the music of Tchaikovsky. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $38-$106. (805) 899-2222. statestreetballet.com
Underway Heidi Duckler Dance stages this new site-specific dance opera inspired by a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” Festival. 7th Street Bridge, E. 7th St., downtown L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$100. heididuckler.org