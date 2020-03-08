Dance in L.A. this week: Heidi Duckler Dance and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for March 8-15:

Obsessed Pho More: Contemporary Ballet & Art Songs The Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music presents dance works by choreographers Carla Körbes and Sarah Wroth. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Of Love and Rage American Ballet Theatre presents the world premiere of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s dance fable inspired by an ancient Greek tale about star-crossed lovers on a high-seas adventure. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland Celebration of Irish music and dance features dancers from “Riverdance,” the Chieftans, etc., plus students from Burbank’s Celtic Irish Dance Academy. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; $42-$54. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

Brecht Bret Easterling dances this evening-length solo work featuring a score created in real time using sounds captured during the performance by an array of microphones. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $25. ladanceproject.org

Sleeping Beauty State Street Ballet updates the Marius Petipa favorite based on the fairy tale and set to the music of Tchaikovsky. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $38-$106. (805) 899-2222. statestreetballet.com

Underway Heidi Duckler Dance stages this new site-specific dance opera inspired by a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” Festival. 7th Street Bridge, E. 7th St., downtown L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$100. heididuckler.org

