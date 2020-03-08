Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: Illuminated manuscripts at the Getty and more

“Samson Wrestling with the Lion”
A detail from “Samson Wrestling with the Lion,” among the illuminated manuscript pages on display in “Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes” at the Getty Center.
(The J. Paul Getty Museum)
By Matt Cooper 
March 8, 2020
6 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for March 8-15. Capsule review by Leah Ollman (L.O.):

Openings

OaxaCAlifornia: Through the Experience of the Duo Tlacolulokos Eight murals co-created by Oaxacan artists Dario Canul and Cosijoesa Cernas explore cultural duality. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Now on view.; ends Dec. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes Illuminated manuscripts of Old Testament scripture from the Middle Ages. Also on display: “Artists on the Move: Journeys and Drawings” featuring sketches on paper by Gauguin, Rubens, Van Gogh, et al. The Getty Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends May 31. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Lifelines/Timelines: Exploring The Huntington’s Collections Through Bonsai Exhibition relates the Japanese plant-cultivation technique to masterpieces of art and literature. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends June 15. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

Tamara Rosenblum: Paraíso 4-channel video installation features the artist’s father, Chilean actor-director Gregorio Rosenblum, cast as assorted archetypal characters. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Start Sat.; ends July 28. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

The Body, The Object, The Other The Craft Contemporary’s second clay biennial is consistently engaging overall, and more tightly conceived than the first, even given its broad premise. The show gathers work by 21 artists, about half based in L.A. If the body feels like an obvious choice as a unifying theme for a group show of ceramic sculpture, it is — but it is also inexhaustible and persistently relevant. (L.O.) Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Ends May 10. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsMuseums & Art
Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
