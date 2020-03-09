What’s on TV Tuesday, March 10: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC

SERIES
NCIS The team investigates the killing of a Navy officer who was murdered the same way his parents were a decade ago. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. Keiynan Lonsdale, Grant Gustin and Carlos Valdes star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison talk with Chris Harrison in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident A drag queen (guest star Todd Sherry), in character as Dolly Parton, collapses on stage. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
FBI As Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) investigate a murder they realize the killing was politically motivated. A second murder quickly follows. Ebone Noel also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The Pearsons visit New York City for a special event in this new episode. Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz star. 9 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ray’s (Brandon Routh) plans for a date night with Nora (Courtney Ford) go off the rails when the team must move quickly to fend off an Encore who has shown up unexpectedly in a new episode. Jes Macallan, Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Matt Ryan also star. 9 p.m. CW
Empire Lucious (Terrence DaShon Howard) isn’t prepared for the feedback he gets from record-label executives as he tries to negotiate a deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) in this new episode. Taraji P. Henson also stars with guest star Diamond White. 9 p.m. Fox
For Life Looking back nine years, Marie (Joy Bryant) reflects on her marriage to Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) and her struggles in the wake of his life-changing arrest. 10 p.m. ABC
Project Blue Book When highly sensitive classified material is stolen from Generals Harding and Valentine (Neal McDonough, Michael Harney), the investigation by Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) reveals that the culprit may be closer to home than they might have imagined in the new episode. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Primary elections: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington hold primaries, and North Dakota runs its caucus. Voting, results and analysis will be covered as breaking news on broadcast networks and some cable outlets. Dedicated coverage airs at 6, 7 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 5 and 10 p.m. CNN; 3 and 8 p.m. Fox News
Women of Troy Alison Ellwood’s sports documentary chronicles USC women’s basketball in the 1980s under the leadership of Cheryl Miller. Interviews include Miller, Cynthia Cooper, Paula and Pam McGee, and USC head coach Linda Sharp. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Joan Lunden; Riverdance Company performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Krasinski; Boris Kodjoe; Jameela Jamil. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nigel Lythgoe and Debbie Allen, LA International Dance Festival. Prince Royce; Doug Shupe, AAA. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nick Offerman (“Devs”); author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (“The Gift of Forgiveness”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nick Offerman; Anthony Daniels. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”); Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Business mogul Daymond John (“Powershift”); chef Evette Rios. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Fran Drescher; Brigitte Nielsen and Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dan Abrams, Tom Morris Jr., Sgt. Sean Larkin (“Live PD”); Jan Broberg (“Abducted in Plain Sight”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman and a teen reportedly offer free photo sessions to new moms in order to steal their babies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Simpson; Trevor Jackson; Chris Janson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her teen son steals, attacks people and was involved in a shooting. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore performs; the cast of “Love Is Blind”; a 19-year-old pianist. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The risks of not vaccinating for measles; a cosmetic procedure uses threads to lift the lips. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Charli D’Amelio; 070 Shake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sports analyst Charles Barkley; Peter Sarsgaard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Jake Johnson; Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Elle Fanning; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cillian Murphy; David Simon; Steve Ferrone with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chrissy Metz; Marlena Rodriguez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Horizon League Tournament, Final, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northeast Tournament, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Final, 6 p.m. ESPN; Summit League Tournament, Final, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ottawa Senators visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
Tennis Tie Break Tens, from Indian Wells. 8 p.m. ESPN2.
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.