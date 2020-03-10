What’s on TV Wednesday, March 11: ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ on Comedy Central

SERIES

Riverdale Jughead and Betty (Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart) disrupt a plan to commit homicide. 8 p.m. CW

SEAL Team Bravo team travels overseas for a training exercise that’s used as cover for its true mission, the rescue of a high-value target being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon (guest starring as himself) gives team members driving lessons. David Boreanaz, Tyler Grey, Justin Melnick and Max Thieriot star. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew Using a combination of forensic clues, astute observations and interrogation of those who knew the victim, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) makes sense of the events that unfolded the night Lucy died. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon also star. 9 p.m. CW

S.W.A.T. Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) second job, providing security at a high-profile boxing match, draws the team into the middle of a kidnapping case after a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell and Lina Esco also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Tournament of Champions Host Guy Fieri presides over tense battles as six new chefs compete. 10 p.m. Food Network

Borderforce USA The documentary series returns for a new season. 10:05 p.m. National Geographic

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens In the style of a Korean drama, Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) tells Nora (Awkwafina) the story of how she met her husband in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Funny Dance Show Each episode of this offbeat new comedy competition features two teams of comics competing in dance routines created by professional choreographers and inspired by pop culture. Justin Martindale, Loni Love and Allison Holker are the judges. 10:30 p.m. E!



MOVIES

Elysium Matt Damon plays a worker drone on an overcrowded Earth, orbited by a space station where the elite live an idyllic lifestyle in writer-director Neill Blomkamp 2013 science fiction film. Jodie Foster and Sharlto Copley also star. 8 p.m. IFC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mandy Moore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dave Burd; Brian Greene; Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Family physician Noelle Reid; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; chef Rocco DiSpirito. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“Mira, Royal Detective”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bakers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman; Casey Wilson (“Black Monday”); chicken cacciatore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Gardell (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brittany Snow; guest cohost Brandy Norwood. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Animals that earn thousands of dollars per social media post; dog trainer Travis Brorsen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19: Surgeon General Jerome Adams; childhood recipes get a new, grown-up taste. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Bautista; Chloe Coleman; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The killing of Tracy Harris: An interview with Harris’ husband, who was arrested but then released right before his murder trial after someone else confessed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake (“Trolls World Tour”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Greg Mathis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A detox for fatigue and illness; online therapy may be a solution to the mental health crisis. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper and actor Dave Burd. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Norman Reedus. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders; Angela Bassett; Isabel Hagen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Suzy Nakamura. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Eiza González; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Sam Heughan; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Offerman; Michael Mando; D Smoke and Davion Farris perform; Steve Ferrone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline COVID-19. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rob Corddry; Pete Holmes. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball ACC Tournament: Miami versus Clemson, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus N.C. State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Boston College versus Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Syracuse, 6 p.m. ESPN2. Big East Tournament: St. John’s versus Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus Xavier, 6:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer Manchester City versus Arsenal, 12:25 p.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Atletico Madrid, 1 p.m. TNT

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Sacramento Kings, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Ottawa Senators visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.