What’s on TV Wednesday, March 11: ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ on Comedy Central

SERIES
Riverdale Jughead and Betty (Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart) disrupt a plan to commit homicide. 8 p.m. CW
SEAL Team Bravo team travels overseas for a training exercise that’s used as cover for its true mission, the rescue of a high-value target being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon (guest starring as himself) gives team members driving lessons. David Boreanaz, Tyler Grey, Justin Melnick and Max Thieriot star. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew Using a combination of forensic clues, astute observations and interrogation of those who knew the victim, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) makes sense of the events that unfolded the night Lucy died. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon also star. 9 p.m. CW
S.W.A.T. Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) second job, providing security at a high-profile boxing match, draws the team into the middle of a kidnapping case after a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell and Lina Esco also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Tournament of Champions Host Guy Fieri presides over tense battles as six new chefs compete. 10 p.m. Food Network
Borderforce USA The documentary series returns for a new season. 10:05 p.m. National Geographic
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens In the style of a Korean drama, Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) tells Nora (Awkwafina) the story of how she met her husband in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Funny Dance Show Each episode of this offbeat new comedy competition features two teams of comics competing in dance routines created by professional choreographers and inspired by pop culture. Justin Martindale, Loni Love and Allison Holker are the judges. 10:30 p.m. E!
MOVIES
Elysium Matt Damon plays a worker drone on an overcrowded Earth, orbited by a space station where the elite live an idyllic lifestyle in writer-director Neill Blomkamp 2013 science fiction film. Jodie Foster and Sharlto Copley also star. 8 p.m. IFC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mandy Moore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dave Burd; Brian Greene; Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Family physician Noelle Reid; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; chef Rocco DiSpirito. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“Mira, Royal Detective”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bakers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman; Casey Wilson (“Black Monday”); chicken cacciatore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Gardell (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brittany Snow; guest cohost Brandy Norwood. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Animals that earn thousands of dollars per social media post; dog trainer Travis Brorsen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19: Surgeon General Jerome Adams; childhood recipes get a new, grown-up taste. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Bautista; Chloe Coleman; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The killing of Tracy Harris: An interview with Harris’ husband, who was arrested but then released right before his murder trial after someone else confessed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake (“Trolls World Tour”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Greg Mathis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A detox for fatigue and illness; online therapy may be a solution to the mental health crisis. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper and actor Dave Burd. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Norman Reedus. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders; Angela Bassett; Isabel Hagen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Suzy Nakamura. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Eiza González; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Sam Heughan; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Offerman; Michael Mando; D Smoke and Davion Farris perform; Steve Ferrone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline COVID-19. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rob Corddry; Pete Holmes. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball ACC Tournament: Miami versus Clemson, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus N.C. State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Boston College versus Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Syracuse, 6 p.m. ESPN2. Big East Tournament: St. John’s versus Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus Xavier, 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer Manchester City versus Arsenal, 12:25 p.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Atletico Madrid, 1 p.m. TNT
NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Sacramento Kings, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Ottawa Senators visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.