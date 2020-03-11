Naomi Campbell dresses for the worst coronavirus scenario on LAX flight

Supermodel and world traveler Naomi Campbell has ramped up her in-flight protective gear, going into full “Outbreak” mode at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she said in the caption accompanying pictures of her wearing a mask, gloves, plastic safety glasses and head-to-ankle white Tyvek coveralls. In other words, the most fabulous hazmat suit you’ve ever seen.

It’s not as if general in-flight health measures are foreign to Campbell, who last July posted a video showing her airplane routine. At the time, gloves, a face mask and disinfecting wipes were already part of her drill.

“I do not care what people think of me,” she said in the 2019 video after wiping down any surface her hands might come in contact with around her assigned seat. “It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell promised Tuesday to post another video to her YouTube account, but as of Wednesday nothing new had gone up.

Joan Collins got on the safety train — er, plane? — a few days back, saying, “So I was about the only person wearing a #mask at #lax — felt like a #ninny. So much for all the #media #hype. Oh well, maybe I won’t catch a cold at least.”

Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow got into the coronavirus safety game early on, posting masked shots back in late February. And yes, Paltrow’s Airinum mask costs $99 — if you can get one.

Incidentally, health experts have advised people not to buy masks if they are healthy; that way they will be available if medical professionals need them.