‘Hamilton’ to start at the Pantages as planned despite L.A. coronavirus cancellations

Events all over Los Angeles have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus . But at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where “Hamilton” starts performances Thursday, the show will go on.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, part of the Pantages-Dolby Theatre Broadway in Hollywood lineup, playing eight times a week, “Hamilton” in L.A. recently was extended through Nov. 22.

“Broadway in Hollywood is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the touring Broadway community,” read a statement from the Pantages. “The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in our theaters and offices as ‘Hamilton’ will continue to play as scheduled.”

The Pantages said it has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting public and backstage areas and has added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers in the lobby bathrooms."We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in the response to changing conditions,” the theater said.

Advertisement

“Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.”

This eight-month engagement of “Hamilton” — which has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors — is the show’s second stay in L.A., after a four-and-a-half-month run in 2017 .

Sabrina Sloan reprises her role as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton.” (Joan Marcus)

Jamael Westman and Nicholas Christopher — alumni of other “Hamilton” productions around the world — lead this production as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Advertisement

Rubén J. Carbajal, Joanna A. Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Carvens Lissaint, Simon Longnight, Rory O’Malley, Sabrina Sloan and Wallace Smith are also among the principal cast.

The show’s attempts to reassure its prospective audience came as the coronavirus continues its spread. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed its first coronavirus-related death : a woman older than 60 with underlying health issues who was visiting the county. Six new cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the county’s case count to 28. Officials said they expect the state’s total cases to rise well beyond 150 as more testing is done.

The Pantages statement echoes that of some L.A. theaters , which have told patrons they have added hand sanitizers and are cleaning public and backstage spaces frequently. However, on Wednesday the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills said it will pause shows through the end of the month, and the Independent Shakespeare Company will move its “Macbeth” to the fall. The Geffen Playhouse in Westwood said Wednesday it will not be moving forward with “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” which was scheduled to begin previews April 7.

But the Broadway League, the 700-plus-member organization that includes theater owners and operators, producers, presenters and general managers in North America as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theater industry, has not recommended a shutdown of Broadway performances.

The group did offer a key update about person-to-person contact outside Broadway’s stage doors , where audiences and fans usually line up to meet and take pictures with actors after performances: “We are highly recommending that all stage door activities be eliminated for the time being.” (Still, some actors seem willing to take the risk.)

The Pantages did not responded to The Times’ question on whether fans will be able to meet the “Hamilton” cast at that theater’s stage door.

Other preventative steps taken on Broadway include no longer offering same-cup refills at concession stands, offering ticket refunds and waiving exchange fees.

Advertisement

“West Side Story” is one of five Broadway shows offering steep discounts due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Jan Versweyveld)

Productions including “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “West Side Story,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Book of Mormon” are offering steeply discounted $50 tickets for shows this month.

“My partners and I want the buildings full — even, and especially, during this crisis — and this is the way to ensure it,” Scott Rudin, producer of the five aforementioned titles, told the Hollywood Reporter . “I don’t want the actors looking into a sea of red velvet. Nobody wants that. I want no deadwood in these buildings — and my colleagues and I want to give people the chance to see these shows when they otherwise might not be able to afford tickets or to even get tickets.

Nobody knows how long the pandemic will last, Rudin said.

“I’m assuming it will be a fast burn and that life will soon be back to normal. … Is it a perfect remedy to what’s going on? No. It can’t be. But it’s something,” he said. “And it protects the experience of the people in the building — both onstage and in the audience — and that is what we are obliged to protect. It’s not a cure but perhaps it’s a salve of a kind.”