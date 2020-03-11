Los Angeles gaming convention E3 canceled over coronavirus fears

Los Angeles’ Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming industry’s largest event in North America, is the latest gathering affected by the growing threat of coronavirus.

E3, as it’s known, typically brings more than 65,000 fans and industry professionals to the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding events every summer. This year’s E3, originally scheduled for June 9-11, was particularly anticipated, because new consoles from Sony and Microsoft are due to be released by the end of the year.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” read a statement posted Wednesday on the official website for the Electronic Software Assn., the trade body that hosts the conference.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved.

E3 over the years has evolved from a pure industry show to one that outwardly focuses on large-scale marketing events. A number of publishers, including Ubisoft, Microsoft and Electronic Arts, typically livestream events and game announcements during E3 and in the days leading up to it.

Behind the scenes, however, downtown Los Angeles hotels become impromptu meeting and conference rooms as publishers large and small descend on the city. Already some have indicated that they will still host online events in June.

“The health and well-being of our teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we’re disappointed, we fully support the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020,” said Ubisoft in a statement. “E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games. We’re exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned.”

Earlier, fears over the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the cancellation of the annual Game Developers Conference, a professional gathering of close to 30,000 interactive industry professionals. GDC is planning a summer conference, as well as to stream a number of its planned talks during what would have been the original GDC week (March 16-20). On March 18 at 5 p.m. PST, the conference’s award programs will air live on its official Twitch channel.