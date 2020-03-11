Twitter hopes Tom Hanks’ coronavirus news will make people take the outbreak seriously

In less than an hour on Wednesday, Tom Hanks revealed he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced it was suspending its 2019-20 season and President Trump said certain travelers from Europe would be barred from entering the U.S. for 30 days.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time.

According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the pandemic classification does not change the WHO’s strategy for slowing the outbreak and should not affect how countries are tackling cases.

On Twitter, however, at least some people seemed to hope others would finally start to take the outbreak more seriously.

“Coachella’s postponed, the NBA is suspended, there’s a travel ban to Europe, Tom Hanks has coronavirus. If you’re still doubting the severity of all of this, I encourage you to do some more reading,” said producer Chet Porter on Twitter. “You and I might be able to fight it off, but I’m not sure if my parents can.”

Amid shock that a household name like Hanks has been affected by coronavirus, some used the occasion to point out how he and Wilson were probably only able to get tested because the pair are in Australia (there is a shortage of cornavirus testing in the U.S.).

Others wished the couple a speedy recovery.

Lucky for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson that they were in Australia, where they do testing. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) March 12, 2020

Wishing two of the kindest, coolest, most talented people in the world ⁦⁦@tomhanks⁩ & @RitaWilson a swift recovery. #Coronavirus – https://t.co/WCxKTyjzLW — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 12, 2020

If saving Tom Hanks isn't enough motivation to develop a vaccine, we're all doomed. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson. The NBA!



Trumpers? Can we agree that this isn’t a hoax?



Can’t you see how dangerous this president is? He’s been lying to us for weeks. Can’t you see how dangerous Fox News is? They’ve been corroborating his lies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

Scientists: it’s bad



America: meh



Scientists: EXCUSE US WE MUST—



Twitter: Tom Hanks has it, also basketball



America: pic.twitter.com/ZOBuThOFVB — Kristin Russo (@kristinnoeline) March 12, 2020

Literally the short list of people who I wish nothing bad would happen to EVER is:



1) my family

2) innocent children

3) Tom Hanks — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 12, 2020

TOM HANKS HAS CORONAVIRUS

THE WORLD IS UPSIDE DOWN

WE HAVE TO START OVER

GOOD THINGS ARE NO MORE — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 12, 2020

It took Tom Hanks and the NBA for some of y'all to take scientists seriously. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 12, 2020