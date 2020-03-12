Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Sweet Land’s’ striking visuals hand opera a refreshing twist

502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_28515.jpg
Sharon Chohi Kim, company member of the Industry, as the character Wiindigo in the opera “Sweet Land,” set to close in mid-March.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Dania Maxwell
March 12, 2020
6:38 PM
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_28458.jpg
Kelci Hahn as character Makwa in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18874.jpg
With downtown Los Angeles in the distance, temporary tunnel structures designed by Tanya Orellana lead audiences along their diverging paths at Los Angeles State Historic Park in the opera “Sweet Land,” from the Industry.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_19008.jpg
Kelci Hahn, as Makwa, stands over Scott Belluz (Jimmy Gin) in the Feast scene of the opera “Sweet Land” by Los Angeles-based, experimental opera company the Industry.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_28534.jpg
Sharon Chohi Kim, company member of the Industry, is Wiindigo in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_19205.jpg
A performer appears from behind the kinetic walls around the audience in a train scene, with lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew and scenic design by Carlo Maghirang in the opera, “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18894.jpg
Projections designed by Hana S. Kim, from the first scene in the black box theater in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18725.jpg
Lindsay Patterson Abdou as Bow in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_19312.jpg
The final scene of the opera “Sweet Land,” with scenic design by Carlo Maghirang and projection design by Hana S. Kim.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18989.jpg
Kelci Hahn as Makwa in the Feast scene of the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18475.jpg
Scott Belluz as Jimmy Gin in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18942.jpg
Temporary tunnel structures, designed by Tanya Orellana, lead audiences along their diverging paths in the opera “Sweet Land” by the Industry.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
502781_et_0306_sweet-land-design _JLC_18602.jpg
Maria Elena Altany in the opera “Sweet Land.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
501928_la-et-cam-sweet-land-design_946.jpg
Cannupa Hanska Luger, who designed and co-directed the opera “Sweet Land,” recording at the Knobworld Recording Studio in L.A. on March 3.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
501928_la-et-cam-sweet-land-design_964.jpg
The Industry’s Yuval Sharon, who co-directed the opera “Sweet Land,” recording at the Knobworld Recording Studio on March 3.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
501928_la-et-cam-sweet-land-design_1105.jpg
“Sweet Land” composer Du Yun records at the Knobworld Recording Studio.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
501928_la-et-cam-sweet-land-design_1092.jpg
“Sweet Land” composer Raven Chacon at the Knobworld Recording Studio.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
Dania Maxwell
Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she spent two years freelancing in Colombia, South America, where she produced a short documentary film about the Wayuu people and how they are affected by one of the world’s largest open coal mines in La Guajira. Previously, she spent three years as a staff photographer at the Naples Daily News in Florida. While there she was awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow award for her work photographing and filming an adolescent boy becoming a man while he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and completed internships at the Oregonian and the Sandusky Register. She has attended Eddie Adams and the Missouri Photo Workshop. A California native, she received her bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.
