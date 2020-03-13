12 of California’s 21 biggest museums have closed because of coronavirus. Here’s the list

For the first time since the Broad museum opened five years ago, the long line outside — typically thick with selfie-snapping millennials and bubbly tourists — had disappeared on Friday but for a few stragglers who were turned away at the door. The museum had announced a day earlier that it would be closed until March 31, joining theaters, music venues and other cultural institutions and events in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended canceling public gatherings of 250 or more people, culture in California began crawling into hibernation. Here’s a list of who’s open and who’s not in the state’s museum landscape. Check back for updates as the pandemic unfolds.

Closed

The Broad, downtown L.A.: Closed through at least March 31

Getty Museum (Getty Center in Brentwood and Getty Villa in Malibu): Closing Saturday until further notice

Museum of Contemporary Art (Grand Avenue and Geffen Contemporary), downtown L.A.: Closed until further notice

Griffith Observatory, L.A.: Closed until further notice

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Closing Saturday until March 28

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco: Closing Saturday through March 28

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (De Young and Legion of Honor): Closed until March 31

Monterey Bay Aquarium: Closed through at least March 27

No closure announced as of midday Friday:

Hammer Museum, Westwood | Closing Saturday until further notice (announced Friday afternoon)

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, L.A. | Closing Saturday until further notice (announced Friday afternoon)

La Brea Tar Pits Museum, L.A.| Closing Saturday until further notice (announced Friday afternoon)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, L.A. | Closing Saturday until further notice (announced Friday afternoon)

Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, San Marino

California Science Center, L.A.

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena

USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena

Orange County Museum of Art, Santa Ana

Bowers Museum, Orange County

San Diego Museum of Art

Palm Springs Art Museum

Skirball Cultural Center, West L.A.