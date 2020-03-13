Need out of the house, coronavirus be damned? Hammer Museum will get the door for you

During the coronavirus outbreak, the Hammer Museum has adopted an “open door for you” policy.

To help protect visitors from contracting the virus, gallery attendants are opening doors for guests from inside the galleries, so visitors are not touching door handles. The attendants don’t wear gloves but are regularly disinfecting their hands with hand sanitizer, now dispensed throughout the museum.

It’s a simple precaution that the Hammer calls common sense.

The museum gets 800 visitors a day, on average. Although attendance has dipped, fewer palms pulling door handles could reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. A study published Wednesday said the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for up to three days.

Advertisement

The museum has canceled or postponed events but has kept its eight gallery spaces open.

“As a community center, we’re trying to be responsible to our community,” a museum representative said.

“Paul McCarthy: Head Space, Drawings 1963-2019,” a survey of the L.A. artist’s work, and “Inside the Mask,” featuring Central American and Mexican masks, opened in early February.

Advertisement

Some of Southern California’s biggest art museums announced closures late Thursday. The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will close indefinitely starting Saturday. The Broad is closing through at least March 31 and postponing events until mid-May.