Entertainment & Arts

Actors’ Equity launches letter-writing campaign on behalf of displaced theater workers

Theater
As COVID-19 spreads across the country, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for the cancellation of public gatherings of 250 or more people. The Actors’ Equity Assn. has now launched a letter-writing campaign on behalf of the newly displaced people working in the theater industry.
(Christina House / For The Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
March 15, 2020
1:38 PM
The Actors’ Equity Assn. launched a letter-writing campaign Sunday urging U.S. senators and representatives to take emergency action for those working in the theater industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign aims to help the many actors, stage managers and other industry workers displaced suddenly and indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19.

The news was shared in a series of tweets from the organization’s official Twitter account.

“Now is the time for Congress and local governments to put workers first to ensure that everyone who works in the arts and entertainment sector has access to emergency paid leave, health care and unemployment benefits,” read the letter. “Payroll tax cuts won’t help those whose theaters are now dark. For every middle-class actor you see onstage, there are dozens more working behind the scenes and in an administrative capacity.”

The news comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation of public gatherings with 250 or more people in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Soon after, every major Los Angeles theater (as well as all of Broadway) scrapped their March shows.

As this story was published, the association had sent 4,228 letters achieving more than two thirds of its goal of 6,400.

Entertainment & ArtsArtsTheater
Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
