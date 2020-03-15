What’s on TV Monday, March 16: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

SERIES

Supernatural The long-running supernatural thriller begins the last episodes of its final season with a new day and time slot. Kim Rhodes reprises her role as Sheriff Jody Mills, who joins the Winchester brothers (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles), along with Jack and Castiel (Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins) on a heartbreaking rescue mission. Lisa Berry also guest stars. 8 p.m. CW

American Idol It’s Hollywood Week. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 The action drama returns with the 118 team rushing to the scene of a skydiving trip that has ended badly. Other crises involve a bank representative who has been injured while trying to repossess a home, and an assistant who suffers a mishap while making a lunch run. Also, Athena (Angela Bassett) and her family make their peace with the health decision Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) is facing. John Harlan Kim guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Cosmos: Possible Worlds The first of two new episodes documents the discovery of the first clues to the beginning of life on Earth. A second episode profiles Nikolai Vavilov, who risked his life for a discovery that changed the history of science. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Kirk and Rasheeda’s 20th-anniversary party takes a turn when Alexis Skyy comes for Karlie in the season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife (guest star Nicole Sullivan) is admitted to the hospital where Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) works in this new episode of the romantic comedy. Also, Christina (Maribeth Monroe) recruits Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) to help her with a project to rename all the company’s sock colors. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Roswell, New Mexico This reimagining of a 1999-2002 classic science fiction series returns for a second season, which will include a very intimate journey for one of its characters who identifies as straight at the season’s start. With Jeanine Mason and Helena Ortecho. 9 p.m. CW

Better Call Saul Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn star in a new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

High Fidelity Three new episodes air. Zoë Kravitz, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph

star. 9, 9:47 and 10:24 p.m. Freeform

The Plot Against America This new six-part limited-series adaptation of Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel is set in an alternate universe where aviator and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole) rises to the American presidency and puts the country on the path toward fascism. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and John Turturro also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Breeders Michael (Michael McKean) enjoys his new role as dad and granddad, but Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) can’t adapt to his presence as easily as the children (George Wakeman and Jayda Eyles). 10 p.m. FX

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name A new season of the imported drama tackles the second book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part literary series, which follows Elena and Lila (Margherita Mazzucco, Gaia Girace) as they try to navigate romantic relationships, heartache, success and betrayal on their path to adulthood. Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti also star. 10 p.m. HBO

Dispatches From Elsewhere Fredwynn (André Benjamin) takes matters into his own hands, but he needs help from his teammates in this new episode. Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, Eve Lindley and Jason Segel star. 10:10 p.m. AMC

MOVIES

This Is Personal Released two years after the event it chronicles — the 2017 Women’s March protesting policies of the Trump administration — Amy Berg’s 2019 documentary is a fascinating snapshot of one of the more seismic events in contemporary American history. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (“The Gift of Forgiveness”); Caitlyn Smith performs. Immune-boosting foods: Joy Bauer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Coronavirus: Dr. Mehmet Oz. Torrei Hart; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Krasinski; Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachel Campos-Duffy guest cohosts; Evan Rachel Wood. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:35 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A fear of developing schizophrenia is causing nonstop drama. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon (“Little Fires Everywhere”); Dixie Chicks. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Zach Woods. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; Evan Rachel Wood; Conan Gray performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Reese Witherspoon; Tracy Letts; Ali Sultan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Retta; Hailey Whitters performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC