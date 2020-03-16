What’s on TV Tuesday, March 17: ‘The Flash’ on CW; Coronavirus coverage; primary elections and more

SERIES

The Flash When Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp), a dangerous new adversary, arrives in Central City, the Flash (Grant Gustin) moves quickly, of course, to meet the challenge. Also, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) goes on a mission to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Desperate for money Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets a job at Price Warehouse and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) shaves his beard hoping to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is torn between professional ethics and his loyalty to Kit (Jane Leeves) after he discovers that her son-in-law may have a serious disease. Also, while moonlighting at a long-term care facility Nic and Devon (Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal) encounter a former patient who was a victim of Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) manipulations. Bruce Greenwood and Malcolm-Jamal Warner also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Niall Ferguson’s Networld In this new three-part series, airing in its entirety tonight, historian and author Niall Ferguson explores the century-old phenomenon of social networking. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Mixed-ish Bow (Arica Himmel) clashes with her parents (Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar) over her love for rap music in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Supermarket Stakeout Host Alex Guarnaschelli returns for another season of this culinary competition where chefs set up in a pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store and attempt to negotiate for customers’ grocery bags. This season’s rotating panel of judges include Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Molly Yeh. 10 p.m. Food Network

New Amsterdam Reynolds (Jocko Sims) finishes his tenure at the hospital while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) helps a former pilot deal with his life as a quadriplegic in this new episode of the medical drama. Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Miracle Workers Al and Prince Chauncley (Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe) attend an astronomy lecture. Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star.10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Coronavirus coverage 10 a.m. Fox News; 3 p.m. Univision; 7 p.m. CW; 7 p.m. Fox

Primary election coverage Voting, results and analysis. 4 and 10 p.m. MSNBC 4:30 and 9 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maisie Williams; Blu Hunt; Jesse Williams; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Patrick J. Adams; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; “Little Fires Everywhere” cast; Elizabeth Pearson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman”); Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”); Caitriona Balfe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Fit-over-50 stories; Tamron’s favorite workout; a couple who transformed their bodies and lives. 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Speaking with people who have been affected by the pandemic; the latest on the Doomsday Cult mom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A group of leading medical and health professionals discuss the coronavirus; a COVID-19 survivor and his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Little Big Shots”); KJ Apa (“Riverdale” and “I Still Believe”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real St. Patrick’s Day; Luke James performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Loneliness; preventing Alzheimer’s; benzo epidemic; a child’s invention helps kids at the hospital. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nina Dobrev. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dax Shepard. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Tan France; Taylor Tomlinson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Alex Ebert performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Harrison Ford; “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Wiz Khalifa; Ty Dolla Sign; Lil Yachty; Sueco the Child. 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; Will Arnett; Jonas Brothers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Travis Kelce; Finesse Mitchell; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tyler Perry. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8:05 a.m. HBO

After Hours (1985) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax

Girl With Green Eyes (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Dances With Wolves (1990) 10:13 a.m. and 6:56 p.m. Encore

Mad Max (1979) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

Odd Man Out (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM

First Man (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

House Party (1990) 1 p.m. VH1

No Country for Old Men (2007) 1:17 p.m. Encore

The Rising of the Moon (1957) 1:30 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Lost Boys (1987) 2 p.m. Ovation

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 2:20 p.m. Showtime

Predator (1987) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Young Cassidy (1965) 3 p.m. TCM

Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. POP

The Interpreter (2005) 4:02 p.m. Starz

The Company Men (2010) 4:35 p.m. TMC

Hoosiers (1986) 4:58 p.m. Encore

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5 p.m. Sundance

The Quiet Man (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. E!

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6 p.m. IFC

Rudy (1993) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Superbad (2007) 6:30 and 9:31 p.m. POP

Finian’s Rainbow (1968) 7:30 p.m. TCM