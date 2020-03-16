What’s on TV Tuesday, March 17: ‘The Flash’ on CW; Coronavirus coverage; primary elections and more

SERIES
The Flash When Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp), a dangerous new adversary, arrives in Central City, the Flash (Grant Gustin) moves quickly, of course, to meet the challenge. Also, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) goes on a mission to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). 8 p.m. CW
The Conners Desperate for money Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets a job at Price Warehouse and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) shaves his beard hoping to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is torn between professional ethics and his loyalty to Kit (Jane Leeves) after he discovers that her son-in-law may have a serious disease. Also, while moonlighting at a long-term care facility Nic and Devon (Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal) encounter a former patient who was a victim of Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) manipulations. Bruce Greenwood and Malcolm-Jamal Warner also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Niall Ferguson’s Networld In this new three-part series, airing in its entirety tonight, historian and author Niall Ferguson explores the century-old phenomenon of social networking. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Mixed-ish Bow (Arica Himmel) clashes with her parents (Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar) over her love for rap music in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Supermarket Stakeout Host Alex Guarnaschelli returns for another season of this culinary competition where chefs set up in a pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store and attempt to negotiate for customers’ grocery bags. This season’s rotating panel of judges include Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Molly Yeh. 10 p.m. Food Network
New Amsterdam Reynolds (Jocko Sims) finishes his tenure at the hospital while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) helps a former pilot deal with his life as a quadriplegic in this new episode of the medical drama. Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Miracle Workers Al and Prince Chauncley (Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe) attend an astronomy lecture. Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star.10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Coronavirus coverage 10 a.m. Fox News; 3 p.m. Univision; 7 p.m. CW; 7 p.m. Fox
Primary election coverage Voting, results and analysis. 4 and 10 p.m. MSNBC 4:30 and 9 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Maisie Williams; Blu Hunt; Jesse Williams; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Patrick J. Adams; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; “Little Fires Everywhere” cast; Elizabeth Pearson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman”); Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”); Caitriona Balfe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Fit-over-50 stories; Tamron’s favorite workout; a couple who transformed their bodies and lives. 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Speaking with people who have been affected by the pandemic; the latest on the Doomsday Cult mom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A group of leading medical and health professionals discuss the coronavirus; a COVID-19 survivor and his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Little Big Shots”); KJ Apa (“Riverdale” and “I Still Believe”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real St. Patrick’s Day; Luke James performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Loneliness; preventing Alzheimer’s; benzo epidemic; a child’s invention helps kids at the hospital. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nina Dobrev. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dax Shepard. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Tan France; Taylor Tomlinson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Alex Ebert performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Harrison Ford; “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Wiz Khalifa; Ty Dolla Sign; Lil Yachty; Sueco the Child. 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; Will Arnett; Jonas Brothers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Travis Kelce; Finesse Mitchell; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tyler Perry. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8:05 a.m. HBO
After Hours (1985) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax
Girl With Green Eyes (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 10:13 a.m. and 6:56 p.m. Encore
Mad Max (1979) 10:25 a.m. Showtime
Odd Man Out (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM
First Man (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1 p.m. FXX
House Party (1990) 1 p.m. VH1
No Country for Old Men (2007) 1:17 p.m. Encore
The Rising of the Moon (1957) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Lost Boys (1987) 2 p.m. Ovation
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 2:20 p.m. Showtime
Predator (1987) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Young Cassidy (1965) 3 p.m. TCM
Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. POP
The Interpreter (2005) 4:02 p.m. Starz
The Company Men (2010) 4:35 p.m. TMC
Hoosiers (1986) 4:58 p.m. Encore
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5 p.m. Sundance
The Quiet Man (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Walk the Line (2005) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. E!
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6 p.m. IFC
Rudy (1993) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Superbad (2007) 6:30 and 9:31 p.m. POP
Finian’s Rainbow (1968) 7:30 p.m. TCM